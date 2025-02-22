Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series

Welcome to JuiceBox Bedtime Stories!

Snuggle up and drift off to sleep with JuiceBox Bedtime Stories, the podcast that brings bible tales and saint stories to life as we end our day! From the creators of the #1 Catholic Kids Youtube channel, comes heartwarming stories of courage, kindness, and faith, perfect for little listeners. From the adventures of Moses and Noah to the inspiring lives of saints like St. Patrick and St. Therese, these stories are told with a gentle voice and a touch of imagination, making them the perfect way to end the day with love and joy. Tune in every week for a new story to guide your little one to peaceful dreams!