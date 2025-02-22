Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyCatholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series
Listen to Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series in the App
Listen to Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series

Podcast Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series
Spirit Juice Studios
Snuggle up and drift off to sleep with JuiceBox Bedtime Stories, the podcast that brings bible tales and saint stories to life as we end our day! From the creat...
Kids & Family

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Mysterious Warrior
    In an enchanting small town full of flowers, a little girl named Lucia encounters an evil dragon which seeks to destroy her town. As Lucia worries for her town's future, a mysterious figure arrives. With lots of adventure, music, and fun, this bedtime story based on St. Michael the Archangel is sure to activate your kids’ imaginations and help them drift off to sleep.
    --------  
    22:35
  • Welcome to JuiceBox Bedtime Stories!
    Snuggle up and drift off to sleep with JuiceBox Bedtime Stories, the podcast that brings bible tales and saint stories to life as we end our day! From the creators of the #1 Catholic Kids Youtube channel, comes heartwarming stories of courage, kindness, and faith, perfect for little listeners. From the adventures of Moses and Noah to the inspiring lives of saints like St. Patrick and St. Therese, these stories are told with a gentle voice and a touch of imagination, making them the perfect way to end the day with love and joy. Tune in every week for a new story to guide your little one to peaceful dreams!
    --------  
    1:00

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series

Snuggle up and drift off to sleep with JuiceBox Bedtime Stories, the podcast that brings bible tales and saint stories to life as we end our day! From the creators of the #1 Catholic Kids Youtube channel, comes heartwarming stories of courage, kindness, and faith, perfect for little listeners. From the adventures of Moses and Noah to the inspiring lives of saints like St. Patrick and St. Therese, these stories are told with a gentle voice and a touch of imagination, making them the perfect way to end the day with love and joy. Tune in every week for a new story to guide your little one to peaceful dreams. There are very few high-quality multimedia resources available to Catholic parents to help their children begin to understand their faith and get excited about it. With the intention of trying to fill that gap, we are currently working on and raising money for this kids’ show. We need and very much appreciate your help! Support us on Patreon:  / spiritjuicekids   Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok  / spiritjuicekids  / spiritjuicekids  / spiritjuicekids   For business inquiries ONLY, contact us here: [email protected] A Spirit Juice Studios Production http://spiritjuicekids.com #spiritjuice #JuiceBox #spiritjuicekids #catholic #kids
Podcast website

Listen to Catholic Bedtime Stories - A JuiceBox Series, Calm Parenting Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/28/2025 - 11:38:40 PM