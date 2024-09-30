From The Creators Of CASCADIA & ICE-CREAM brings you SUPERMARKET! Sitcom superstar, Carson Carson, gets blacklisted in Hollywood (and society) from his grotesque sex tape leak. Carson is then forced to reprise his job (pre-fame) at the local Supermarket, where things quickly go bananas...You Can Listen To SUPERMARKET Available Now On All Podcast Platforms!~SPOTIFY APPLEAMAZON~'Supermarket' Stars: Adam Murciano ('Cascadia', 'ICE-CREAM'), Sugith Varughese ('Kim's Convenience'), Alexandria Benoit ('Degrassi'), Ryan Rosery ('Riverdale'), Graham Parkhurst ('Glamorous'), Janelle Heron ('Skymed'), Douglas E. Hughes ('Good Sam') Chris Burton ('Teenagers'), Robyn Deverett ('Let's Get Fingered') and Angela Maiorano-Thurston ('Odd Squad').'Supermarket' is a production of 911 Podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Introducing: ICE-CREAM - A New Psychological Thriller
From The Creators Of CASCADIA, Brings You ICE-CREAM! You Can Listen To ICE-CREAM Here:SPOTIFY APPLEAMAZONALL OTHER PLATFORMS ~ICE-CREAM follows 14 year old Elgin Foster, who spends the summer of 1988 with his younger brother Dustin, at his newly divorced father's house in Arizona. Not long after arriving, he begins to witness a series of child abducts by the local ice cream truck man. Nobody believes Elgin, not even the police, which leads him to question if what he saw was even real or the result of a recent concussion. The listener will follow along as Elgin and neighbor Olivia do their own investigation to try and uncover who the ice cream man really is and what he is doing to these missing children. What they begin to discover, however, is truly horrifying...~ICE-CREAM stars: Adam Murciano, Hunter Dillon, Princess Davis, Eric Hicks & Lauren Jackson.Directed by: Antonio CorderoWritten By: Adam Blanford, Adam Murciano & Antonio CorderoProduced by 911 Podcasts, 2022.
Season 2: First Listen (Comicon Exclusive Premiere)
Ten years after a cataclysmic earthquake and tsunami devastates the Pacific Northwest, a new ocean floor reveals itself along the infamous Cascadia Subduction Zone - but when philanthropic billionaire, Wesley Badger, falls unfit to go on a deep sea expedition to explore the new area, rookie captain, Declan Walters must step up and pilot The Alexandria Submarine through the uncharted Pacific abyss. Fellow crew members are reluctant to trust their new captain, especially after a routine dive does not go according to plan...'Cascadia' stars: Adam Murciano ('ICE-CREAM, 'Supermarket'), Samantha Liana Cole ('Batwoman'), Lee J. Poichuk ('People Of Earth'), Rebecca Kwan ('Skymed'), Jeff Cooper ('Family Law') & Aniko Kaszas ('The Expanse'). Directed by: Antonio Cordero. 'Cascadia' is the debut series from 911 Podcasts. For more immersive & captivating shows like this one, check us out here.