Ten years after a cataclysmic earthquake and tsunami devastates the Pacific Northwest, a new ocean floor reveals itself along the infamous Cascadia Subduction Z...
  • Season 2: First Listen (Comicon Exclusive Premiere)
    Thank you so much for all the love we've received on our first season of Cascadia! We're so excited to share with you this first listen of season 2. Coming Soon...Cascadia Season 2 "Prologue" Cascadia Season 2 takes place 25 years after our last episode. It follows Lila Walters (Declan's daughter, now all grown up and a diver herself), as she deals with living in the shadow of her late father's terrible legacy. Although she has proven to be a better diver and captain than Declan ever was, she is put to the true test when she is forced to captain a dive down to Cascadia...© 911 Podcasts, 2021-2022Twitter | Instagram | IMDb Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Making Of Cascadia | Bonus Episode
    An in-depth look at the making of CASCADIA. Series creator's Adam Murciano and Antonio Cordero discuss the writing, casting, re-casting, editing, recording...scrapping-it-all & re-recording process. The road to release wasn't an easy one, as the boys discuss how 'Cascadia' almost never made it air...to ultimately, a very victorious moment. Dive in this bonus episode, as Adam and Antonio take you through all the highs and lows of this year-long production. ~Follow the creators!ADAM MURCIANOANTONIO CORDERO© 911 Podcasts, 2021-2022Instagram | Twitter | IMDb Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Bombs Always Beep | Episode 5 (Season 1 Finale)
    In the season 1 finale, the crew is forced to venture back to the first checkpoint before they can return home. Power shifts at headquarters when a dark victory is overturned. ~ Starring:ADAM MURCIANO as Declan WaltersREBECCA KWAN as Alia SteeleLEE J. POICHUK as Holden DavisSAMANTHA LIANA COLE as Iris Hill Directed By:ANTONIO CORDERO © 911 Podcasts, 2021-2022Instagram | Twitter | IMDb Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Cascadia

Ten years after a cataclysmic earthquake and tsunami devastates the Pacific Northwest, a new ocean floor reveals itself along the infamous Cascadia Subduction Zone - but when philanthropic billionaire, Wesley Badger, falls unfit to go on a deep sea expedition to explore the new area, rookie captain, Declan Walters must step up and pilot The Alexandria Submarine through the uncharted Pacific abyss. Fellow crew members are reluctant to trust their new captain, especially after a routine dive does not go according to plan...'Cascadia' stars: Adam Murciano ('ICE-CREAM, 'Supermarket'), Samantha Liana Cole ('Batwoman'), Lee J. Poichuk ('People Of Earth'), Rebecca Kwan ('Skymed'), Jeff Cooper ('Family Law') & Aniko Kaszas ('The Expanse'). Directed by: Antonio Cordero. 'Cascadia' is the debut series from 911 Podcasts. For more immersive & captivating shows like this one, check us out here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
