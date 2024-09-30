Introducing: ICE-CREAM - A New Psychological Thriller

From The Creators Of CASCADIA, Brings You ICE-CREAM! You Can Listen To ICE-CREAM Here:SPOTIFY APPLEAMAZONALL OTHER PLATFORMS ~ICE-CREAM follows 14 year old Elgin Foster, who spends the summer of 1988 with his younger brother Dustin, at his newly divorced father's house in Arizona. Not long after arriving, he begins to witness a series of child abducts by the local ice cream truck man. Nobody believes Elgin, not even the police, which leads him to question if what he saw was even real or the result of a recent concussion. The listener will follow along as Elgin and neighbor Olivia do their own investigation to try and uncover who the ice cream man really is and what he is doing to these missing children. What they begin to discover, however, is truly horrifying...~ICE-CREAM stars: Adam Murciano, Hunter Dillon, Princess Davis, Eric Hicks & Lauren Jackson.Directed by: Antonio CorderoWritten By: Adam Blanford, Adam Murciano & Antonio CorderoProduced by 911 Podcasts, 2022. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.