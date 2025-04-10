Robert Ross and Bill Curtis sit down with David Gooding of Gooding and Company. They discuss David's record-breaking Monterrey auction, the step-by-step process for getting a car to auction, where David's passion came from, what's happening to the collector car market, tips on how to strategize at an auction, and what cars David thinks might be collectible in the future.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Robert is joined by a panel of guests (Derek Bell, Marshall Terrill, and Jay Gillotti) to discuss what it was really like to drive in Le Mans in the 1970s, how the film came to be, the intertwined histories of the movies and the 917, what making the movie was actually like, and the impact the film had on car culture as a whole.

Robert Ross and Bill Curtis speak with Ian Cameron and Verena Kloos about about their years working in automotive design and how their approaches to luxury and function differ. Ian and Bill enjoy discussing Ian's time with Rolls Royce and some of the more famous features belonging to the mark. Verena looks back at her years with Designworks and BMW. They discuss cars that have changed automotive history and why after looking back on their own relationship. They also examine luxury and function in cars and try to imagine the obstacles and possibilities facing automotive design in the near future.

Robert Ross narrates the ultimate celebration of fine automobiles for anyone who collects or just appreciates the designs and pedigree of Cars That Matter. He emphasizes that while cars matter, the people behind them matter more. Cars That Matter is an exploration of automotive history, introducing listeners to the legends behind the world's most important cars. With stunning visuals of classic and exotic vehicles in motion and on display, the trailer teases a series of in-depth conversations with designers, collectors, restorers, and show exhibitors. Each episode promises a unique deep dive into iconic cars, celebrating the craftspeople, culture, and passion that inspires all of us who love the automotive world.

About Cars That Matter

Cars that Matter is all about cars that have captured people’s hearts. They are the special cars, and they come from every decade since the dawn of the Automotive Age. They might be from the Brass Era or today’s Battery Era. They have names like 911 or SL, Corvette or Countach, or simply M. All have fueled passion in the people who created them, owned them, raced them, or sometimes—with remorse—parted with them. From CurtCo Media. ​ On Cars That Matter, we talk with designers, engineers, race-car drivers, market experts, historians, restorers and collectors about the brightest luminaries in the automotive universe. What connects our guests and our audience? Like ourselves, each has a love affair with the automobile. Or maybe many. For all of us, these cars are not merely brands, like toothpaste or a pair of tennis shoes. Each one bears a marque, with a crest or ornament atop its hood. And every one of them has a fascinating story to tell.