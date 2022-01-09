SOLAR, starring Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Academy Award winner Helen Hunt and Jonathan Bangs, is a journey to the heart of the solar sy... More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
A Moment Behind the Scenes with Chelsea (Julia Henning)
A conversation that goes behind the scenes of SOLAR — with Julia Henning (Chelsea).
Listen to the full interview on our Apple Podcasts Subscription Channel: Inside the Mission SOLAR+See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
10/6/2022
11:00
A Moment Behind the Scenes with Eli (Colin Ford)
A conversation that goes behind the scenes of SOLAR — with Colin Ford (Eli Wright).
9/1/2022
8:02
A Moment Behind the Scenes with Sound Designer CJ Drumeller
A conversation that goes behind the scenes of SOLAR — with SOLAR sound designer CJ Drumeller.
8/11/2022
8:51
A Moment Behind the Scenes with Composer Chris Porter
A conversation that goes behind the scenes of SOLAR — with SOLAR composer, Chris Porter.
7/28/2022
8:25
A Moment Behind the Scenes with Aarav and Christian (Nikhil Pai and Micky Shiloah)
A conversation that goes behind the scenes of SOLAR — with Nikhil Pai and Micky Shiloah (Aarav Patel and Christian Yancy).
SOLAR, starring Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Academy Award winner Helen Hunt and Jonathan Bangs, is a journey to the heart of the solar system and an exploration of the vastness of the human spirit. Disconnected from Earth and trapped on separate parts of their spacecraft, crew members must fight for survival following a disaster on board the ill-fated Aethon, a manned solar research probe sent to explore temporal distortion around the sun. As painful memories, forgotten dreams, technological challenges and blunt realities collide--they must work together to keep their hope alive in the face of growing darkness. SHADOWS ARE DARKER THIS CLOSE TO THE SUN. SOLAR is a CurtCo Media production. To learn more, visit solarthepodcast.com