About Business English from All Ears English

Want to feel more confident with your business English? Lindsay and Michelle show you real, business English vocabulary for the global economy in this podcast from All Ears English. Learn spoken English for business with native speakers. Get advanced skills for English meetings, presentations, small talk and socializing at work, job interviews, telephone English and more. Write more clear and concise business emails in English to sound professional. Be respected when you speak to colleagues, bosses, partners, suppliers, and stakeholders. Increase your self-esteem at work to participate, facilitate, persuade, and respond quickly in English. Learn formal, informal, and semi-formal English for different workplace situations Increase your salary and get a promotion. This podcast is perfect for you if you are at the mid-career or middle management stage, early career, senior-level or C-suite, entrepreneur, self-employed freelancer, or a small business owner. The English level for this podcast is intermediate to advanced English CEFR B1 Intermediate English, CEFR B2 Upper-Intermediate English, CEFR C1 Advanced English, CEFR C2 Proficiency English This podcast is great for software engineers, senior executives, MBA students, marketing managers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, project managers, HR professionals, customer service professionals, IT, financial planners, import/export businesses, biotech professionals, sales reps, and any career that involves international business or using English. With every episode, we show you how to organize and deliver your message clearly. You’ll be able to understand phone calls and conference calls by improving your listening skills. Use the right English grammar and the right English tenses in every situation. We also cover: Assigning tasks to the team, global leadership and management, English pronunciation and accent, American culture and business, cross-cultural communication skills for business, negotiation idioms, vocabulary, slang, and business proverbs and sayings. Learn how to tell stories that convince people to take action in business. Speak with customers and resolve client issues. Be polite with the right English vocabulary when you speak with your colleagues. This podcast is a collection of episodes that were originally published on All Ears English Podcast and new Business English episodes.