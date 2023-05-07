104: Owls & Synchronicities w/ Mike Clelland

This week the guys welcome Mike Clelland, author of The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee and more, to the show. They discuss the Bledsoe's history with Mike and how they met along with how Mike gained interest in the message and symbolism behind owls.