105: Believing In Yourself w/ Psychic Therapist Vincent Genna
The BSS crew welcomed Psychic Therapist Vincent Genna to the show for the second time to discuss manifesting your dream life, aligning with the universe, staying vigilant in your spiritual path and the power of belief.
7/26/2023
1:20:56
104: Owls & Synchronicities w/ Mike Clelland
This week the guys welcome Mike Clelland, author of The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee and more, to the show. They discuss the Bledsoe's history with Mike and how they met along with how Mike gained interest in the message and symbolism behind owls.
7/19/2023
1:14:26
103: Nick's Family Saw Orbs!
On June 17, 2023, for the first time ever, Nick's entire family visited the Bledsoe's property and witnessed the light show of a lifetime. The guys talk all about it in this ultimate recap!
7/12/2023
1:10:43
102: Healing Your Inner Darkness w/ CiiCii
This week, the guys welcome CiiCii from the That Bitch is Positive podcast. They discuss entity attachment, spirit guides, positive spirituality, shining light into your inner darkness and more.
7/5/2023
1:05:26
101: Love & Light
This week, the guys discuss reality as a matrix of light and the importance of matching your vibrations to the qualities of light with humility, passion and love.
Host Ryan Bledsoe shares his thoughts and lifelong experiences with supernatural phenomena, the UFO community and intelligence agencies following an entity encounter in 2007 known as one of the most publicly documented cases of all time. Along with his best friend, Nick, Ryan discusses the paranormal, spirituality, UFOs, consciousness and all things weird beyond the veil.