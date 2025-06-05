Mission Log – FOXHOUND CommandSubject: Solid SnakeStatus: DeployedAgent dispatched to hostile territory under codename: Operation Intrude N313. Objective: penetrate Outer Heaven, avoid detection, and gather intel on a classified weapon system. Subject is green—no prior field experience.Radio contact initiated. Mission has begun.
7:59
Ep 05 – Chrono Trigger: The Chancellor’s Secret
The Queen is safe—but all is not well in Guardia. As Crono, Marle, and Lucca investigate the lingering unease at the castle, they uncover a sinister imposter hiding in the highest ranks of power. Joined by a chivalrous warrior with an unlikely form, the group descends into the shadows beneath a sacred cathedral—where truth, steel, and sorcery collide.This is a fan-made audio adaptation of Chrono Trigger, originally developed by Square (now Square Enix). All characters, story elements, and settings are the intellectual property of Square Enix.This project is non-commercial, created by fans for fans, and distributed freely.
9:18
Ep 04 – Final Fantasy IV: The Girl and the Knight
A village in flames. A friend lost to the mountain. A child orphaned by fire.Haunted by the destruction of Mist, Cecil ventures into the desert, burdened by guilt and guided only by the cries of the girl he could not save. As the sun beats down and old memories rise, a new journey begins—one that will test the heart of a dark knight.This is a fan-made audio adaptation of Final Fantasy IV, originally developed and published by Square Enix. All characters, story elements, and settings are the intellectual property of Square Enix. This production is non-commercial, created out of love for the source material.
6:39
Ep 03 – Final Fantasy IV: The Red Wings
In the skies above Baron, a squadron of elite airships returns from a brutal mission. But beneath the black armor of their commander, doubts begin to stir. Why did they slaughter innocent mages? What is the king truly after? Step into the boots of Cecil, a dark knight torn between loyalty and conscience, as this retelling of Final Fantasy IV begins.This is a fan-made audio adaptation of Final Fantasy IV, originally developed and published by Square Enix. All characters, story elements, and settings are the intellectual property of Square Enix. This production is non-commercial, created out of love for the source material.
7:44
Ep 02 – Chrono Trigger: The Queen is Gone
After chasing Marle through a mysterious portal, Crono awakens in a world both familiar and strange—a past version of his homeland. When Marle is mistaken for a missing queen, history begins to unravel. As time threatens to erase her from existence, Crono and Lucca race to uncover the truth behind the disappearance and the dark force lurking in the shadows of the royal court. A tale of mistaken identity, warped timelines, and a desperate mission to restore the past unfolds.This is a fan-made audio adaptation of Chrono Trigger, originally developed by Square (now Square Enix). All characters, story elements, and settings are the intellectual property of Square Enix.This project is non-commercial, created by fans for fans, and distributed freely.
Bit By Beat is a cinematic audio series that brings your favorite video games to life in a short form episodic format. Each episode is a dramatic retelling of iconic games, reimagined with immersive soundscapes, voice acting, and original music.
Press play, and relive the games you love like never before.