Ep 04 – Final Fantasy IV: The Girl and the Knight

A village in flames. A friend lost to the mountain. A child orphaned by fire.Haunted by the destruction of Mist, Cecil ventures into the desert, burdened by guilt and guided only by the cries of the girl he could not save. As the sun beats down and old memories rise, a new journey begins—one that will test the heart of a dark knight.This is a fan-made audio adaptation of Final Fantasy IV, originally developed and published by Square Enix. All characters, story elements, and settings are the intellectual property of Square Enix. This production is non-commercial, created out of love for the source material.