#38 UNDERSTANDING MOSES + Dr. Gary Yates

Was the burning bush a metaphor or real? How did the pillar of fire and cloud on a mountain work? Why don't we see any of that today? Why was God so specific on how to approach Him? Join the Biblically Heard Community: https://www.skool.com/biblically-speaking Support this show!! Monthly support: https://buy.stripe.com/cN202y3i3gG73AcbIJ One-time donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVadTo2dZblN6Mo6oo Follow Biblically Speaking on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/thisisbiblicallyspeaking/ This week we interview Dr. Gary Yates. He has a PhD in OT Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and has taught OT and Hebrew at the grad or undergrad level for over 20 years (at Cedarville University and then at Liberty University since 2003). He serves as the Senior Pastor at Living Word Baptist Church in Forest, VA. Author and co-author of The Message of the Twelve, Urban Legends of the Old Testament, and Encountering the Old Testament. He has a new OT Survey (Approaching the Old Testament that will be coming out next year with B&H. To learn more, check out his website/podcast called Living Word Press (lwbcpress.com). Connect with Dr. Yates: [email protected] or [email protected] His podcasts: https://lwbcpress.com/podcasts/