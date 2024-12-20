#40 PART 2: UNDERSTANDING REVELATION THROUGH ENOCH + Dr. James Sedlacek

What can other apocalyptic Jewish texts reveal about the Book of Revelation? How much of the Book of Enoch should we rely on in our faith? James E. Sedlacek received his BA from God's Bible School & College, his Masters from MDiv Cincinnati Christian University, and his PhD from Nazarene Theological College. James is currently Professor of Biblical Languages at the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, teaching several levels of Greek and Hebrew and developing exegesis courses. Additionally, James is examining the special syntax of infinitives, certain patterns of repeating conditional clauses, and the lexical meaning of hapax legomena. His interests include examining texts in various languages using linguistic methods and critiquing interpretations of those texts. https://sedlacekj6.wixsite.com/mysite