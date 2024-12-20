Cassian's Recap: Do Jewish texts and the book of Enoch explain Revelation?
So how do we interpret Revelation through other ancient Jewish texts? Dr. James Sedlacek helps us read through the lines and languages.
Join the Biblically Heard Community: https://www.skool.com/biblically-speaking
Support this show!!
Monthly support: https://buy.stripe.com/cN202y3i3gG73AcbIJ
One-time donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVadTo2dZblN6Mo6oo
Follow Biblically Speaking on Instagram and Spotify!
https://www.instagram.com/thisisbiblicallyspeaking/
#biblepodcast #bible #enoch #revelation #podcast
--------
21:32
#40 PART 2: UNDERSTANDING REVELATION THROUGH ENOCH + Dr. James Sedlacek
What can other apocalyptic Jewish texts reveal about the Book of Revelation? How much of the Book of Enoch should we rely on in our faith?
Join the Biblically Heard Community: https://www.skool.com/biblically-speaking
Support this show!!
Monthly support: https://buy.stripe.com/cN202y3i3gG73AcbIJ
One-time donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVadTo2dZblN6Mo6oo
Follow Biblically Speaking on Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/thisisbiblicallyspeaking/
James E. Sedlacek received his BA from God's Bible School & College, his Masters from MDiv Cincinnati Christian University, and his PhD from Nazarene Theological College. James is currently Professor of Biblical Languages at the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, teaching several levels of Greek and Hebrew and developing exegesis courses. Additionally, James is examining the special syntax of infinitives, certain patterns of repeating conditional clauses, and the lexical meaning of hapax legomena. His interests include examining texts in various languages using linguistic methods and critiquing interpretations of those texts.
https://sedlacekj6.wixsite.com/mysite
#biblepodcast #bible #enoch #revelation #podcast
--------
1:08:19
#39 PART 1: UNDERSTANDING REVELATION THROUGH ENOCH + Dr. James Sedlacek
What can other apocalyptic Jewish texts reveal about the Book of Revelation? How much of the Book of Enoch should we rely on in our faith?
Join the Biblically Heard Community: https://www.skool.com/biblically-speaking
Support this show!!
Monthly support: https://buy.stripe.com/cN202y3i3gG73AcbIJ
One-time donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVadTo2dZblN6Mo6oo
Follow Biblically Speaking on Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/thisisbiblicallyspeaking/
James E. Sedlacek received his BA from God's Bible School & College, his Masters from MDiv Cincinnati Christian University, and his PhD from Nazarene Theological College. James is currently Professor of Biblical Languages at the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, teaching several levels of Greek and Hebrew and developing exegesis courses. Additionally, James is examining the special syntax of infinitives, certain patterns of repeating conditional clauses, and the lexical meaning of hapax legomena. His interests include examining texts in various languages using linguistic methods and critiquing interpretations of those texts.
https://sedlacekj6.wixsite.com/mysite
#biblepodcast #bible #enoch #revelation #podcast
--------
1:00:52
Cassian's Recap: Did Moses really experience all those things?
So... Did Dr. Gary Yates answer the question? Did Moses truly experience all those miracles in Exodus or are they all parables and symbolism? Listen here for my response to the episode!
Join the Biblically Heard Community: https://www.skool.com/biblically-speaking
Support this show!!
Monthly support: https://buy.stripe.com/cN202y3i3gG73AcbIJ
One-time donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVadTo2dZblN6Mo6oo
Follow Biblically Speaking on Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/thisisbiblicallyspeaking/
--------
19:17
#38 UNDERSTANDING MOSES + Dr. Gary Yates
Was the burning bush a metaphor or real? How did the pillar of fire and cloud on a mountain work? Why don't we see any of that today? Why was God so specific on how to approach Him?
Join the Biblically Heard Community: https://www.skool.com/biblically-speaking
Support this show!!
Monthly support: https://buy.stripe.com/cN202y3i3gG73AcbIJ
One-time donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVadTo2dZblN6Mo6oo
Follow Biblically Speaking on Instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/thisisbiblicallyspeaking/
This week we interview Dr. Gary Yates. He has a PhD in OT Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and has taught OT and Hebrew at the grad or undergrad level for over 20 years (at Cedarville University and then at Liberty University since 2003). He serves as the Senior Pastor at Living Word Baptist Church in Forest, VA. Author and co-author of The Message of the Twelve, Urban Legends of the Old Testament, and Encountering the Old Testament. He has a new OT Survey (Approaching the Old Testament that will be coming out next year with B&H. To learn more, check out his website/podcast called Living Word Press (lwbcpress.com).
Connect with Dr. Yates: [email protected] or [email protected]
His podcasts: https://lwbcpress.com/podcasts/
The Bible has been a bestseller for millennia, yet learning about Christianity can feel daunting. I felt the same way. So, as I asked questions, I hit "Record." Biblically Speaking is for curious Christians seeking clear answers to big Bible questions.
Each episode unpacks Scripture with theologians, breaking down passages, parables, and prophecies to make the Bible relatable and easy to understand. If you're looking to grow in faith with real insights and a fresh perspective, this podcast is your guide to understanding God's Word simply and meaningfully.