Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week

God is calling His people out of apathy, compromise, and every form of control that has hindered their freedom and quenched their fire. In this message, Ben Fitzgerald shared a picture the Lord showed him of a “watch” being brought out of the ground and restored to gold. Through this, he reminded us that God sees what He has placed within us and is turning the page into a new season of freedom and revival. Jesus, with eyes of fire and burning love for His Bride, is inviting us to return to our first love, renounce what has lulled us to sleep, and reorder our lives around His presence. This is a moment to respond—to throw off every weight, recover our hunger for God, and step fully into the freedom, boldness, and fire for which Christ has set us free. We pray that as you listen to this message the Lord radically encounters you with a fresh touch of His presence and fire.

In this message, Richard Gordon challenges us to pursue the fullness of life in the Spirit, refusing to settle for a predictable faith when there is always more of God to discover. John 3:16 displays the depth of the Father’s love for the world and reminds us that eternal life is found in knowing Jesus and living in His presence today. As we learn to choose the Spirit over the flesh, we are invited to trust God in the uncertain places, respond to His leading, and believe for signs, wonders, and miracles that reveal Jesus to the world. Our greatest breakthroughs and testimonies can be birthed in the very places where we choose to surrender, encounter His presence, and follow Him into the more He has promised. We pray that as you listen, the Lord meets you and speaks straight to your heart through this sermon.

Acts 2 and Hebrews 10 remind us that our gatherings are an invitation to minister to Jesus, strengthen one another, and build a community rooted in covenant, honor, and wholehearted devotion. In this message, Bill Johnson shares the prophetic significance of gathering together as a people of God’s presence. As we bring our gifts, encouragement, and prophetic insight, we grow in our identity and make room for the Holy Spirit to move among us. United under the lordship of Jesus, we carry His presence beyond our gatherings and partner with Him to see breakthrough, transformation, and the advancement of His kingdom in our city and the nations. We pray that the Lord ministers to you and meets you through this powerful word!

God often leads us into the promises He has for us little by little, inviting us to trust His faithfulness even when breakthrough doesn’t happen all at once. In this message, Hayley Braun shares that as we become rooted in our identity as His beloved and treasured people, we can overcome fear, doubt, and shame and find the courage to take ground in the areas He has called us to. Our identity is not determined by our performance but by the finished work of Jesus and His unwavering love for us. As we keep our eyes on Him and walk in obedience to His leading, we can move forward with faith, knowing that every step matters and He is faithful to fulfill His promises. As you listen, we pray that the overwhelming love of God apprehends you and you are deeply encountered by the heart and presence of Jesus.

God has called us to live as a royal people, set apart to reflect His kingdom in the way we love, lead, and live. In this message, Kris Vallotton shares how our lives are meant to carry a kingdom culture that is intentionally cultivated and passed down as a heritage to future generations. Rather than adopting the patterns of the world, we are invited to embrace the ways of Jesus and demonstrate what it looks like to belong to Him. As we live in covenant with God and one another, we have the opportunity to build a legacy that impacts generations that we may never see. We pray that as you listen, the Lord powerfully encounters and releases supernatural revelation over you!

About Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week

About Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week

About Bethel Redding Sermon of the Week