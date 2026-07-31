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Beneath the Behavior: Supporting Neurodivergent Kids With Science, Not Shame
Dr. Mark Bowers
Latest episode
37 episodes
The Myth of the Happy Kid: Why Your Child Doesn’t Need to Be Happy All the Time07/31/2026 | 37 mins.What if trying to keep your child happy is making parenting harder?
In this episode, pediatric psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers challenges the myth of the “happy kid” and explains why constant happiness is not the goal of healthy childhood development. For parents of neurodivergent kids, the pressure to prevent every meltdown, disappointment, anxious moment, or emotional struggle can quickly turn into exhausting mood management.
You’ll learn the difference between happiness and emotional regulation, why disappointment is not the same as damage, and how warm, steady boundaries help children build resilience without shame. Dr. Bowers also explores autistic burnout, ADHD rejection sensitivity, anxiety, sensory overload, demand avoidance, family dynamics, and the hidden cost of making one child’s mood the emotional center of the household.
This episode offers a more sustainable goal for parenting: helping children understand their nervous systems, tolerate difficult emotions, recover from hard moments, and trust that they can handle being fully human.
Topics include neurodivergent parenting, emotional regulation, childhood resilience, parenting boundaries, meltdowns, disappointment, anxiety, ADHD, autism, PDA, sensory overload, co-regulation, entitlement, and the pressure to create a perfect childhood.
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Support the show
Beneath the Behavior is an educational podcast for parents and caregivers of neurodivergent kids.
The information shared is not therapy or a substitute for working with your own provider. Episodes are intended to offer understanding, context, and language—not individual advice.
If you’re looking for ongoing support grounded in the same science-not-shame approach, check out the Neurodivergent Parenting Collective.
When Accommodations Become Avoidance: Helping Neurodivergent Kids Build Resilience07/24/2026 | 48 mins.When does supporting a neurodivergent child become reinforcing avoidance?
In this episode, pediatric psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers explains how parents can distinguish helpful accommodations from patterns that may gradually shrink a child’s world. He explores anxiety, autism, ADHD task paralysis, PDA-related demand avoidance, sensory overload, school refusal, burnout, homework shutdowns, hygiene struggles, and the powerful short-term relief that keeps avoidance cycles going.
You’ll learn why the answer is neither forcing a child through distress nor removing every difficult demand. Through practical examples involving school attendance, birthday parties, homework, showers, and classroom breaks, Dr. Bowers shows how to use accommodations as bridges toward greater confidence, independence, and resilience.
The central question: What is the smallest supported step toward capacity?
This episode offers a compassionate, science-informed framework for reducing nervous-system threat without allowing fear to make a child’s life smaller.
Let Us Know What You Think!
Support the show
Beneath the Behavior is an educational podcast for parents and caregivers of neurodivergent kids.
The information shared is not therapy or a substitute for working with your own provider. Episodes are intended to offer understanding, context, and language—not individual advice.
If you’re looking for ongoing support grounded in the same science-not-shame approach, check out the Neurodivergent Parenting Collective.
Parents vs. Teachers: How to Advocate for Neurodivergent Kids Without Starting a War07/17/2026 | 37 mins.Why do conversations between parents and teachers so often feel like conflict instead of collaboration?
In this episode, pediatric psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers explores parent-teacher conflict, school behavior concerns, and the challenge of advocating for neurodivergent children without turning every email or meeting into a battle.
You’ll learn why parents and educators become defensive, how ADHD, autism, anxiety, sensory overload, rejection sensitivity, and demand avoidance can affect behavior at school, and why a child’s emotional experience may be real even when their version of events is incomplete.
Dr. Bowers also explains how to respond to difficult teacher emails, ask for context without sounding accusatory, address accommodations and IEP or 504 concerns, and balance compassion with accountability. Because understanding the reason behind a behavior does not erase its impact, and supporting a child does not mean removing every expectation.
This episode offers practical language for calmer school communication, stronger parent-teacher partnerships, and more effective advocacy for children who are frequently misunderstood.
Listen to learn:
• How to respond when your child says, “My teacher hates me”
• Why children behave differently at home and school
• How ADHD and autism can be mistaken for defiance or laziness
• What to ask before reacting to a school behavior report
• How to advocate for accommodations without attacking the teacher
• Why behavior can be communication and still require repair
• How parents and teachers can build a realistic support plan
• What to say in a difficult parent-teacher meeting or email
The goal is not to prove the parent right or the teacher wrong. The goal is to understand the child clearly enough to help them grow.
Let Us Know What You Think!
Support the show
Beneath the Behavior is an educational podcast for parents and caregivers of neurodivergent kids.
The information shared is not therapy or a substitute for working with your own provider. Episodes are intended to offer understanding, context, and language—not individual advice.
If you’re looking for ongoing support grounded in the same science-not-shame approach, check out the Neurodivergent Parenting Collective.
- When does a busy childhood become an overloaded one?
In this episode of the Limited-Series Kids, Pressure, and the Modern Parenting Panic, Licensed Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers examine the rise of the overbooked child and the growing pressure to turn childhood into a résumé. From travel sports, tutoring, dance competitions, private lessons, and packed family calendars to late-night homework and dinner in the car, many children are running on schedules built for working adults.
We explore how overscheduled kids can appear successful while quietly experiencing exhaustion, irritability, anxiety, sleep problems, homework resistance, and youth sports burnout. You’ll hear why extracurricular activities can shift from healthy opportunities to high-pressure obligations, how parental comparison and fear of falling behind influence family decisions, and why siblings, family meals, free play, and downtime often pay the price.
This episode also tackles the fear of quitting, the college scholarship fantasy, parent ego, competitive parenting, and the loss of unstructured childhood play. Most importantly, it offers a practical family schedule audit to help parents decide what is serving their child, what is draining the family, and when saying no may be the healthiest choice.
A full calendar is not the same as a full childhood. Sometimes protecting sleep, family connection, boredom, rest, and ordinary time is one of the most important parenting decisions we can make.
Let Us Know What You Think!
Support the show
Beneath the Behavior is an educational podcast for parents and caregivers of neurodivergent kids.
The information shared is not therapy or a substitute for working with your own provider. Episodes are intended to offer understanding, context, and language—not individual advice.
If you’re looking for ongoing support grounded in the same science-not-shame approach, check out the Neurodivergent Parenting Collective.
- Gentle parenting was supposed to help parents raise emotionally healthy kids with empathy, connection, and respect. But somewhere along the way, many well-meaning parents became afraid to say no, afraid to upset their kids, and afraid that every tantrum, boundary, or consequence might cause harm.
In this episode of Kids, Pressure, and the Modern Parenting Panic, we unpack what happens when gentle parenting turns into scared parenting. We talk about the difference between validating a child’s feelings and surrendering to them, why kids need warm but firm boundaries, and how modern parenting anxiety can make everyday discipline feel dangerous.
This episode explores bedtime battles, screen time arguments, Target toy aisle meltdowns, over-explaining, consequences without cruelty, repair after yelling, and the power of staying calm when your child is upset. Because children need empathy, but they also need leadership. They need connection, but they also need limits.
Gentle parenting does not mean permissive parenting. It does not mean avoiding every hard feeling. It means loving your child well enough to stay steady, set boundaries, and teach them that discomfort is not danger.
If you have ever wondered whether you are being too harsh, too soft, too reactive, or too afraid to follow through, this episode is for you.
Let Us Know What You Think!
Support the show
Beneath the Behavior is an educational podcast for parents and caregivers of neurodivergent kids.
The information shared is not therapy or a substitute for working with your own provider. Episodes are intended to offer understanding, context, and language—not individual advice.
If you’re looking for ongoing support grounded in the same science-not-shame approach, check out the Neurodivergent Parenting Collective.
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About Beneath the Behavior: Supporting Neurodivergent Kids With Science, Not Shame
Beneath the Behavior is a podcast for parents of neurodivergent kids who want understanding instead of blame.Hosted by pediatric psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers, each episode explores what’s really going on beneath a child’s behavior—from a brain and nervous system perspective—so parents can respond with more clarity and less self-doubt.This podcast isn’t about quick fixes or perfect parenting. It’s about slowing things down, making sense of hard moments, and supporting neurodivergent kids with science, not shame.Episodes are short, focused, and grounded in real clinical experience. If parenting feels harder than it should, you’re not alone—and you’re in the right place.Podcast website
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