Beneath the Behavior: Supporting Neurodivergent Kids With Science, Not Shame

Why do conversations between parents and teachers so often feel like conflict instead of collaboration?

In this episode, pediatric psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers explores parent-teacher conflict, school behavior concerns, and the challenge of advocating for neurodivergent children without turning every email or meeting into a battle.

You’ll learn why parents and educators become defensive, how ADHD, autism, anxiety, sensory overload, rejection sensitivity, and demand avoidance can affect behavior at school, and why a child’s emotional experience may be real even when their version of events is incomplete.

Dr. Bowers also explains how to respond to difficult teacher emails, ask for context without sounding accusatory, address accommodations and IEP or 504 concerns, and balance compassion with accountability. Because understanding the reason behind a behavior does not erase its impact, and supporting a child does not mean removing every expectation.

This episode offers practical language for calmer school communication, stronger parent-teacher partnerships, and more effective advocacy for children who are frequently misunderstood.

Listen to learn:

• How to respond when your child says, “My teacher hates me”

• Why children behave differently at home and school

• How ADHD and autism can be mistaken for defiance or laziness

• What to ask before reacting to a school behavior report

• How to advocate for accommodations without attacking the teacher

• Why behavior can be communication and still require repair

• How parents and teachers can build a realistic support plan

• What to say in a difficult parent-teacher meeting or email

The goal is not to prove the parent right or the teacher wrong. The goal is to understand the child clearly enough to help them grow.

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Beneath the Behavior is an educational podcast for parents and caregivers of neurodivergent kids.

The information shared is not therapy or a substitute for working with your own provider. Episodes are intended to offer understanding, context, and language—not individual advice.

If you’re looking for ongoing support grounded in the same science-not-shame approach, check out the Neurodivergent Parenting Collective.