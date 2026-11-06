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Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings

BabyBus
EducationFiction
Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings
Latest episode

1089 episodes

  • Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings

    Bedtime Stories: Momo Wants to Taste the Stars🌟

    11/04/2026 | 7 mins.
    🍭 What if the stars in the sky were actually delicious cookies? 😋✨Meet Momo, a little foodie with a BIG imagination and a cosmic craving! 🌙💫 Tune in for a sweet, silly adventure that's truly out of this world!
  • Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings

    Goodnight, Moon Planting Polar Bear🐻‍❄️

    11/02/2026 | 6 mins.
    🌙 What would you do if the moon suddenly fell out of the sky? 😱
    Well, this little Moon Bunny could use a helping paw! 🐰🐻✨ Get ready for a magical bedtime adventure filled with stardust, imagination, and a little gardening magic!

    🎧 Tune in and let your imagination reach for the stars!
  • Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings

    Bedtime Stories: Papa Polar Bear's Birthday Wish🐻‍❄️

    11/01/2026 | 7 mins.
    🎂 A birthday wish in the Arctic? Now that's snow special! ❄️✨Join an adorable little polar bear on a heartwarming adventure filled with love, surprises, and a sprinkle of birthday magic! 💖🎁
  • Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings

    【Halloween】Pip the Not-So-Scary Pumpkin

    10/30/2026 | 6 mins.
    🎃👻 Not every pumpkin is born to be spooky! Some are just TOO cute to scare anyone! 🧡✨Meet Pip in a Halloween adventure full of giggles, cozy magic, and a little pumpkin-sized surprise. 🎃🌙
  • Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings

    October’s Sweetest Goodnight Wishes! 🌙💖

    10/28/2026 | 18 mins.
    🌙💖 Our biggest Goodnight Shoutout ever! So many wonderful comments from our little listeners made this October episode extra special. Tune in and hear your friends’ lovely messages and sweet goodnight wishes! 💤✨
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About Bedtime Stories for Kids|Good Night Tales|Stories of New Beginnings
Our podcast offers a selection of the best bedtime stories for kids, your little one's passport to dreamland. Each tale is a warm, gentle lesson, perfect for setting a calming bedtime mood. Join us nightly for delightful adventures with charming characters. It's bedtime made serene, a soothing end to your child's day. Our podcast weaves a lullaby of imagination, heart, and wisdom. Tune in and let us add a dash of magic to bedtime. Our Bedtime Stories Podcast is produced by Babybus. Email us at babybusaudio-en@babybus.com and leave your suggestion and idea!
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