Bad TV | A Reality TV Recap Podcast Program

Dylan Wrenn
Breaking down all that's good about Bad T.V.
TV & Film

  • You Are... A Beacon | RHOBH S14 E5
    Dylan, Ruby and Pat are back to break down homes in Oxnard, walkabouts, oil rigs, denim, throwing parties, diamonds and more from Bravo's RHOBH. 
    47:23
  • Over the HIll | Below Deck Sailing Yacht S5 E11
    Dylan and Pat are back to break down black and gold, sketch comedy in hospital rooms, George Clooney's acting chops, Saints of the Sea and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht. 
    40:39
  • How to Divide Nothing | RHOBH S14 E4
    Ruby, Dylan and Pat are back to break down motel receipts, to know Jennifer Tilly, brushing your teeth with different instruments. BoBos and more from Bravo's RHOBH. 
    40:45
  • An Egg of Mango | Below Deck Sailing Yacht S5 E10
    Pat and Dylan are back to break down the dangers of lionfish, finding rose, girl code, the importance of a good rump and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht. 
    43:18
  • The Best Seat in the House | RHOBH S14 E3
    Ruby, Dylan and Pat are back to break down the beauty of Oceanside, why we need Ramona back on TV, Mo's happiness, the best seat in the house and more from Bravo's RHOBH. 
    51:13

About Bad TV | A Reality TV Recap Podcast Program

Breaking down all that's good about Bad T.V.
