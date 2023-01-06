Chefwise

Restaurants come and go, but chefs move on because it's their career, their art, and, hopefully, their passion. But what are the secrets that lead to success? Tools of the trade—the craft-- are often not taught in classroom along with the important techniques and fundamentals. Aspiring young cooks can learn so much more by working with and listening to seasoned chefs. Shari Bayer, a fellow podcaster here at HRN with her show All in the Industry, is a hospitality public relations specialist who used her vast connections to chefs around the world to learn what advice they would impart to their young protégés. The result is a groundbreaking book called Chefwise which Shari talks about with Linda.