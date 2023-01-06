Culinary historian Linda Pelaccio takes a journey through the history of food. Take a dive into food cultures through history, from ancient Mesopotamia and impe...
National Dish
National Dish

What makes a national dish, and who decides? Food writer Anya Von Bremzen dives into the questions as she journeys to the heart of six of the world's most storied food traditions in search of how cuisine became connected to place and identity. It's all from her new book, "National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food, History and the Meaning of Home."
6/28/2023
America's Burgers with George Motz
America's Burgers with George Motz

Burger Scholar George Motz has spent decades researching, writing about, cooking, and eating America's favorite food: Hamburgers. His documentary film, Hamburger America, was recognized by the US National Archives as an integral part of American food history. On this episode, he shares the history of the burger and its variations across the country.
6/15/2023
Peanuts: Preserving History
Peanuts: Preserving History

Peanuts have a long history tied to indigenous South American people, early traders,and slavery. It was African slaves who brought the peanut to Virginia and planted and harvested the first crop. Some of those early harvesting techniques are now being preserved by a 4th generation peanut farmer and a 3rd generation peanut company. We learn how on this episode about peanuts.
6/1/2023
Chefwise
Chefwise

Restaurants come and go, but chefs move on because it's their career, their art, and, hopefully, their passion. But what are the secrets that lead to success? Tools of the trade—the craft-- are often not taught in classroom along with the important techniques and fundamentals. Aspiring young cooks can learn so much more by working with and listening to seasoned chefs. Shari Bayer, a fellow podcaster here at HRN with her show All in the Industry, is a hospitality public relations specialist who used her vast connections to chefs around the world to learn what advice they would impart to their young protégés. The result is a groundbreaking book called Chefwise which Shari talks about with Linda.
5/4/2023
The Myth of Milk as Superfood
The Myth of Milk as Superfood

Cow's milk in fluid drinking form was not introduced in America until the 17th century, and quickly gained popularity. Before long it was promoted as a science-backed dietary necessity even though a large portion of the population was lactose intolerant and could not digest it. Despite this, culinary historian and author Anne Mendelson chronicles the story of milk and unravels the myths and misconceptions surrounding its importance in her recent book, "Spoiled: The Myth of Milk as Superfood," and joins Linda to talk about it.
Culinary historian Linda Pelaccio takes a journey through the history of food. Take a dive into food cultures through history, from ancient Mesopotamia and imperial China to the grazing tables and deli counters of today. Tune in as Linda, along with a guest list of culinary chroniclers and enthusiasts, explores the lively links between food cultures of the present and past.