#571 - Defying Cancer Against ALL ODDS! Unlocking the Secrets to Radical Remission! With Karla Mans Giroux
EVEN MORE about this episode!Join us for an inspiring conversation with Karla Mans Giroux, co-director of the Radical Remission Project, as she reveals the powerful secrets behind radical remission. Discover life-changing stories of individuals who conquered cancer by combining conventional medicine with emotional, lifestyle, and spiritual healing.Learn about Dr. Kelly Turner's groundbreaking research on the ten factors common among over 1,500 survivors, including the role of self-advocacy, emotional well-being, and the mind-body connection. This episode is filled with hope and practical insights that empower cancer patients—and anyone facing chronic illness—to take control of their healing journey.With tips on diet, exercise, and intuition, Karla shows how healing is a deeply personal, holistic experience. Plus, hear from a survivor who healed through a unique blend of medical and holistic practices. Don't miss this chance to explore the life-altering power of radical remission!Guest Biography:Karla Mans Giroux is the Co-Director of the Radical Remission Project, Co-Founder of Health Navigators, and a holistic cancer health coach, educator, and speaker. A metastatic breast cancer (MBC) survivor thriving with No Evidence of Disease since 2016, Karla was originally diagnosed in 2003 and faced a recurrence in 2014.Determined to live beyond the odds, Karla embraced a holistic healing journey, achieving remission and inspiring others to do the same. Certified by the Wisdom of the Whole Coaching Academy, the Radical Remission Project, and NBHWC, she co-founded Health Navigators in 2020, creating a Virtual Cancer Wellness Community.As a Radical Remission workshop instructor, podcast co-host, and health coach, Karla shares the transformative power of Radical Remission healing factors, empowering others to take charge of their health and well-being.Episode Chapters:(0:00:01) - What Is Radical Remission?(0:08:48) - Integrative Oncology and Cancer Survivorship(0:24:53) - Navigating Resistance in Cancer Care(0:32:01) - The Power of Mind-Body Healing(0:40:19) - Diet, Intuition, and Emotional Healing(0:55:38) - Improving Quality of Life Through Workshops(1:05:33) - The Purpose of Incarnation and Cancer(1:11:40) - Empowering Conversations on Fighting Cancer