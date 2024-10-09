#573 - Doctors WON’T Tell You: Your Mind CAN Heal Your Body! Transform Your Health! With Peggy Huddleston

Discover the power of mind-body medicine with Peggy Huddleston, a trailblazer in harnessing positive emotions and spirituality to accelerate healing. In this transformative episode, Peggy reveals techniques like deep relaxation and visualization, sharing inspiring stories of people who've overcome chronic conditions by tapping into their emotional and spiritual resources.Explore how holistic practices are reshaping mainstream healthcare, blending love, energy, and academic validation to revolutionize healing. From the wisdom of children to aligning with your life's purpose, uncover how spirituality can reduce stress, improve health, and transform your career and well-being. Packed with tools and inspiration, this episode will redefine your path to healing and fulfillment.Guest Biography:Peggy Huddleston is a trailblazer in mind-body medicine, known for her pioneering work on using emotional and spiritual practices to accelerate healing. Her Prepare for Surgery, Heal Faster book and relaxation MP3 empower patients to reduce anxiety, decrease pain medication by up to 50%, and speed recovery. Peggy's proven five-step mind-body techniques are recommended by top hospitals like Brigham and Women's, NYU Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins. She also trains healthcare professionals to deliver her transformative Prepare for Surgery Workshop™.Episode Chapters:(0:00:01) - Healing Through Positive Emotions and Spirituality(0:10:40) - Journey of Mind-Body Medicine and Spirituality(0:17:58) - Discovering Soul's Purpose Through Healing(0:26:45) - Discovering Life Purpose Through Spirituality(0:34:21) - Empowering Self-Healing in Medicine(0:44:59) - Discovering Ancestral Roots and Self-Purpose(0:52:23) - Mentorship and Spiritual Guidance in Healing(1:01:55) - The Power of Healing Visualization(1:09:52) - Enhancing Surgery Recovery Through Visualization(1:14:50) - Healing and Purpose in Medicine