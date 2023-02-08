Dan Hollaway discussing what it mean to be an American Citizen. We know our rights, now let’s discuss our obligations.
Episode 115 - Bryan Dean Wright
former CIA Operations Officer Bryan Dean Wright joins the show to discuss what life is like in the agency and why we shouldn't trust the CIA.
8/2/2023
1:23:09
Episode 114 - Jack Spirko
Jack Spirko of the Survival Podcast joins Dan to discuss what it means to be prepared.
7/31/2023
1:21:08
Episode 113 - Shane Cashman
Author of Tales From the Inverted World: Ghosts of the Civil War, Shane Cashman joins the show.
7/26/2023
1:05:42
Episode 112 - Josh Lekach
Josh Lekach host of Wrong Opinion Podcast joins the show.
7/24/2023
1:09:20
Episode 111 - John Warren
John Warren author of Lead Like a Marine: Run Towards a Challenge, Assemble Your Fireteam, and Win Your Next Battle joins the show.