Tetherball Academy Media
Dan Hollaway discussing what it mean to be an American Citizen. We know our rights, now let’s discuss our obligations.
Society & CultureEducation
Available Episodes

5 of 145
  • Episode 115 - Bryan Dean Wright
    former CIA Operations Officer Bryan Dean Wright joins the show to discuss what life is like in the agency and why we shouldn't trust the CIA.
    8/2/2023
    1:23:09
  • Episode 114 - Jack Spirko
    Jack Spirko of the Survival Podcast joins Dan to discuss what it means to be prepared.
    7/31/2023
    1:21:08
  • Episode 113 - Shane Cashman
    Author of Tales From the Inverted World: Ghosts of the Civil War, Shane Cashman joins the show.
    7/26/2023
    1:05:42
  • Episode 112 - Josh Lekach
    Josh Lekach host of Wrong Opinion Podcast joins the show.
    7/24/2023
    1:09:20
  • Episode 111 - John Warren
    John Warren author of Lead Like a Marine: Run Towards a Challenge, Assemble Your Fireteam, and Win Your Next Battle joins the show.
    7/19/2023
    1:04:00

About Citizen Podcast

