Demand grows for release of Matt Gaetz ethics report
Tonight on The ReidOut, we lead with the fact that, two women, through their lawyer, allege that they informed the House Ethics Committee that Donald Trump's attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, including one claim involving a then-17-year-old girl—but will this ethics report ever surface? Meanwhile, Trump continues his "retribution tour," targeting military officers, broadcasters, and others he views as adversaries. Plus, we explore the massive migration of Twitter/X users to Bluesky, marking one of the most significant shifts in social media history.
42:29
Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence has no intel experience
Tonight on The ReidOut, Joy Reid and her expert guests examine the dramatic turnaround of one-time Trump critics who have now become his most devoted supporters, aligning their ambitions with his rising political star. Meanwhile, alarm is growing over the questionable qualifications of individuals Trump has chosen for critical positions, with the selection of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence causing particular concern within the intelligence community. Listen now.
42:41
Matt Gaetz could lead agency that investigated him
Tonight on The ReidOut, Joy Reid discusses RFK, Jr. and his connection with Donald Trump, addressing the implications of Trump appointing someone like him to oversee the health and welfare of the American people—a clear example of Trump’s disregard for the public. We also delve into Matt Gaetz’s push to upend the longstanding tradition that U.S. attorneys general represent the rule of law, not the whims of presidents. Plus, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Joy to talk about “Trump 2.0,” the pathway back to the majority, and the surprising phenomenon of Trump-AOC voters. Listen now!
42:28
Trump’s clown car cabinet takes shape
Joy Reid leads this episode of the ReidOut with Trump’s unconventional new additions to his incoming presidential cabinet, including Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, and Pete Hegseth for defense secretary. Joy and her guests discuss what these appointments may tell us about what to expect from the next Trump administration. Plus, “Governors Safeguarding Democracy,” the new coalition of governors joining together to create a unified resistance to Trump extremism. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, co-chair of the new group, joins Joy to delve into their plans to keep their states and residents safe. Also in this episode, Mehdi Hasan joins to discuss Mike Huckabee as future U.S. ambassador to Israel, a man who has a history of extremist and dangerous rhetoric towards Palestinians. All this and more in this edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC.
42:05
How to Survive a Trump Autocracy: Legal Edition
Joy Reid leads this episode of the ReidOut with the first edition of the ReidOut handbook on how to survive an imminent Trump autocracy. With last week’s major win for Donald Trump and for far-right Republicans, many Americans are left with pressing questions about what the future will hold for women, queer people, low-income people, and individuals seeking American citizenship. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Joy to dive into these questions and help prepare us for what lies ahead. Plus, many questions remain about how last week’s election went the way it did and how Democrats can win back their coalition. Joy and her panel of experts discuss this plus Trump beginning to stack his cabinet with familiar sycophants. All this and more in this edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC.
