How to Survive a Trump Autocracy: Legal Edition

Joy Reid leads this episode of the ReidOut with the first edition of the ReidOut handbook on how to survive an imminent Trump autocracy. With last week’s major win for Donald Trump and for far-right Republicans, many Americans are left with pressing questions about what the future will hold for women, queer people, low-income people, and individuals seeking American citizenship. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Joy to dive into these questions and help prepare us for what lies ahead. Plus, many questions remain about how last week’s election went the way it did and how Democrats can win back their coalition. Joy and her panel of experts discuss this plus Trump beginning to stack his cabinet with familiar sycophants. All this and more in this edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC.