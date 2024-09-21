All Pleasure No Guilt: TV Recap Podcast

90 Day Fiance: B90 - Before the 90 Days: S7E16 'The Razor's Edge' - Part 2 of 2
This is Part 2 of 2 for B90 - S7E16 - "The Razor's Edge"

Michelle and Jack are here to discuss it all:

Brian and Ingrid share an emotional goodbye. Loren and Faith make some big decisions. Mr. Arc is Nile's last hope to make his wedding happen. Tigerlily tries to impress Adnan's family. Veah meets Sunny's father and Sunny's worst fears come true.

Time codes:
05:10 - Niles & Matilda
11:58 - Sascha sings Mr. Belvedere Theme
28:32 - Tigerlily & Adnan
41:55 - Veah & Sunny
1:02:00
90 Day Fiance: B90 - Before the 90 Days: S7E16 'The Razor's Edge' - Part 1 of 2
This is Part 1 of 2 for B90 - S7E16 - "The Razor's Edge"

Michelle and Jack are here to discuss it all:

Brian and Ingrid share an emotional goodbye. Loren and Faith make some big decisions. Mr. Arc is Nile's last hope to make his wedding happen. Tigerlily tries to impress Adnan's family. Veah meets Sunny's father and Sunny's worst fears come true.

Time codes:
14:39 - Loren & Faith
Spoiler: Loren - 19:23 - 21:36
30:05 - Brian & Ingrid
39:06 - Joe & Magda
1:03:03
Dexter: Original Sin - S1E1 - 'And in the Beginning...'
Welcome to "Dark Passengers: A Dexter Recap Podcast" by APNG

Dexter: Original Sin - S1E1 - 'And in the Beginning...'

Join the APNG team as we cover Dexter: Original Sin! We're thrilled to have our favorite antihero back in action... and with a pulse. We'll be breaking down each episode of the prequel series as we all wait anxiously for the sequel series. So put us in your ears as we welcome you back to Miami!

Plot:
Young Dexter Morgan struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry, and sister, high-school senior Deb. After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny.

Time codes:
00:00 - Intro & Initial Thoughts
13:40 - Recap Begins
1:15:39
90 Day Fiance: B90 - Before the 90 Days: S7E15 'The Call of the Wild' - Part 2 of 2
This is Part 2 of 2 for B90 - S7E15

Michelle and Jack are here to discuss it all:

Vanja is single and ready to mingle. Brian makes big accusations against Ingrid. Sunny and Rory try to make peace. Magda accuses Joe of going back on his word. Niles calls his parents to tell them about the wedding. Loren is in hot water with Faith.

Time codes:
10:36 - Veah, Sunny & Rory
35:50 - Niles & Matilda
48:06 - Joe & Magda
1:02:24
90 Day Fiance: B90 - Before the 90 Days: S7E15 'The Call of the Wild' - Part 1 of 2
This is Part 1 of 2 for B90 - S7E15

Michelle and Jack are here to discuss it all:

Vanja is single and ready to mingle. Brian makes big accusations against Ingrid. Sunny and Rory try to make peace. Magda accuses Joe of going back on his word. Niles calls his parents to tell them about the wedding. Loren is in hot water with Faith.

Time codes:
15:33 - Vanja
45:25 - Brian & Ingrid
53:45 - Loren & Faith
We're best friends and former media insiders Michelle and Jack and we cover the best (and more likely worst) of your favorite scripted and non-scripted TV dating shows, family shows, and even shows about society itself. Whether we're dusting off the often-overlooked boxsets on Discovery+ or Max, or covering your favorite guilty pleasure in real time; we're here to give you expert takes on the moments that make you gasp, gag, or giggle. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.