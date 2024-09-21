We're best friends and former media insiders Michelle and Jack and we cover the best (and more likely worst) of your favorite scripted and non-scripted TV datin...

About All Pleasure No Guilt: TV Recap Podcast

We're best friends and former media insiders Michelle and Jack and we cover the best (and more likely worst) of your favorite scripted and non-scripted TV dating shows, family shows, and even shows about society itself. Whether we're dusting off the often-overlooked boxsets on Discovery+ or Max, or covering your favorite guilty pleasure in real time; we're here to give you expert takes on the moments that make you gasp, gag, or giggle. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.