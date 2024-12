All Pleasure No Guilt: TV Recap Podcast

Dexter: Original Sin - S1E1 - 'And in the Beginning...'

Welcome to "Dark Passengers: A Dexter Recap Podcast" by, APNGDexter: Original Sin - S1E1 - 'And in the Beginning...'Please follow our: Dark Passengers FeedJoin the APNG team as we cover Dexter: Original Sin! We're thrilled to have our favorite antihero back in action... and with a pulse. We'll be breaking down each episode of the prequel series as we all wait anxiously for the sequel series. So put us in your ears as we welcome you back to Miami!Plot:Young Dexter Morgan struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry, and sister, high-school senior Deb. After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny.Time codes:00:00 - Intro & Initial Thoughts13:40 - Recap Begins//////////////////////////////////////Want More All Pleasure No Guilt?Follow our main feed: All Pleasure No Guilt: TV Recap PodcastFollow our new Dexter feed: Dark Passengers: Dexter Recap PodcastJoin our Patreon! Get ad-free & exclusive episodes, video, bonus content, and more! Become a member here.Buy Us a Coffee: If you're loving the show, consider a one-time donation to keep us caffeinated and creating! Support us here.//////////////////////////////////////Get Social with Us:Instagram | Facebook | Discord |Email: [email protected] , check out our Linktree for more, including Michelle's Tarot readings!////////////////////////////////////// Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.