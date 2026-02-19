About hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

welcome to hot pursuit; a podcast about creating conversations where nothing is off limits hosted by three best friends Jen, Em, and Madelyn. this podcast is produced by AsianBossGirl. ever since the beloved ABG hosts Melody, Helen, and Janet took their hiatus, we decided there was a space to fill where individuals could continue vulnerable conversations about life, love, and friendship. we value digging deep, being unhinged, and stepping out courageously in topics of conversation that may be more taboo than your typical lunch conversation. join us as we continue the AsianBossGirl legacy with a podcast of our own. we desire to model friendship and vulnerability to our listeners while challenging ourselves to grow in self confidence, friendship, and authenticity. buckle up! it's gonna be a wild ride.