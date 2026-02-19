bachelorette trips, bridezillas, & financial ruin... oh my! the girls of hot pursuit share some (a lot) of rants & woes about the exhausting experience of being a bridesmaid, but would we do it again for our best friends in every lifetime in a heartbeat.
0:00 reading listener nightmare stories
7:40 bridezillas and entitlement
9:50 bridesmaid makeup and dresses really ain’t it
16:04 unconventional bridesmaid approaches?
17:31 bachelorette trip faves & rants
27:32 would all of this exist without social media?
29:52 do the bride and groom deserve a gift?
32:04 shoutout to the maid of honors
35:02 welcome party exhaustion
38:35 where are the cute groomsmen?!
40:42 so, would we have bridesmaids?
CONNECT WITH US
Connect with us @thehotpursuitpod on Instagram/TikTok/Youtube.
Email us at [email protected]
.
Learn more at thehotpursuitpod.com.
THE HOT PURSUIT PODCAST:
Hosted and written by: Jennifer Han, Emily Lin, and Madelyn Ong
Produced by: Hot Pursuit Media and AsianBossGirl
Edited by: Josh Jang
Theme song composed by: Shawn Halim
Art by: Kelsey Cordutsky
Motion Graphics by: Matt Ebling
