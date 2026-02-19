Open app
hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl
hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

Emily, Madelyn, Jen
BusinessSociety & Culture
hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl
  • hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

    why you need a situationship

    2/17/2026 | 49 mins.
    are situationships a waste of time or are they secretly masterclasses in matters of the heart? what makes a situationship a thrilling whirlwind romance, and when does it become not-so-fun anymore? in this episode, the hot pursuit girls share situationship stories and discuss how the messy in-betweens can teach you a lot about yourself, your heart, and discovering what you might really want in a relationship.

    0:00 do’s and don’ts of situationships

    9:55 are situationships valuable?

    18:52 omg did that situationship casually just change my life

    25:54 the one situationship you love the most

    30:40 biggest thing you learned from your situationships

    35:25 knowing when to get outta there

  • hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

    valentine's day: sweet or sour?

    2/10/2026 | 58 mins.
    is valentine's day overrated or is it a fun excuse to celebrate love? does it ever live up to expectations? in this episode, the hot pursuit girls unpack whether the holiday is a letdown, swap best and worst valentine’s day stories, and reflect on the moments, romantic or not, when they’ve felt the most genuinely loved.

    0:00 quick lil history of valentine’s day

    5:18 how do we feel about valentine’s day?

    13:33 our worst valentine’s days

    26:43 our sweetest valentine’s days

    40:55 how much love do you actually feel on valentine’s day?

    45:25 what makes a moment special?

  • hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

    i’m so f*ckin grateful for my ex: stories of boys that changed our lives

    2/03/2026 | 45 mins.
    everyone has a favorite ex! we all have that one person that holds a special place in our hearts, no matter how many years go by. are they the one that got away? if we could, would we get back together with them again today?! in this episode, the hot pursuit girls share about why they have such a tender spot for that one ex that is extra special.

    0:00 what is one habit you learned from your ex?

    3:06 em’s favorite ex

    5:57 mads’ favorite ex

    9:35 jen’s favorite ex

    12:38 songs that remind you of your favorite ex

    19:15 what if they texted you today? 

    23:43 dreams about your exes

    28:08 would you get back together with your ex?

    37:12 what would you want to say to your favorite ex today?

  • hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

    being a bridesmaid: the bad, the bad, the ugly

    1/27/2026 | 53 mins.
    bachelorette trips, bridezillas, & financial ruin... oh my! the girls of hot pursuit share some (a lot) of rants & woes about the exhausting experience of being a bridesmaid, but would we do it again for our best friends in every lifetime in a heartbeat.

    0:00 reading listener nightmare stories

    7:40 bridezillas and entitlement

    9:50 bridesmaid makeup and dresses really ain’t it

    16:04 unconventional bridesmaid approaches?

    17:31 bachelorette trip faves & rants

    27:32 would all of this exist without social media?

    29:52 do the bride and groom deserve a gift?

    32:04 shoutout to the maid of honors

    35:02 welcome party exhaustion

    38:35 where are the cute groomsmen?!

    40:42 so, would we have bridesmaids?

  • hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

    new years resolutions

    12/09/2025 | 21 mins.
    as we round out our first season, the girls of hot pursuit have a casual conversation about new years resolutions!

    0:00 do you do new years resolutions?

    4:44 did you fulfill your resolutions (kinda sorta)?

    9:39 how did you surprise yourself this year?

    13:02 learning to dream bigger 

    15:04 one word to summarize 2025

About hot pursuit by AsianBossGirl

welcome to hot pursuit; a podcast about creating conversations where nothing is off limits hosted by three best friends Jen, Em, and Madelyn. this podcast is produced by AsianBossGirl. ever since the beloved ABG hosts Melody, Helen, and Janet took their hiatus, we decided there was a space to fill where individuals could continue vulnerable conversations about life, love, and friendship. we value digging deep, being unhinged, and stepping out courageously in topics of conversation that may be more taboo than your typical lunch conversation. join us as we continue the AsianBossGirl legacy with a podcast of our own. we desire to model friendship and vulnerability to our listeners while challenging ourselves to grow in self confidence, friendship, and authenticity. buckle up! it's gonna be a wild ride.
BusinessSociety & CultureCareersPersonal Journals

