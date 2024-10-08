In the final episode of Season Two, Peter Billingsley and Steve Byrne are discussing one of films greatest achievements, Christmas season or not! After speaking with the cinematographer, reliving the classic action scenes and celebrating ho-ho-ho's, we finally make the case that it is a Christmas movie.
Die Hard is next.
Time Codes
7:21 - Moonlighting, Predator & Sinatra11:19 - Painting with Light15:47 - The Birthplace of Nakatomi Plaza17:58 - Off Your Mark, Get Set, Go23:42 - Tailor Made27:12 - Bombs Away30:26 - Throw Out The Instructions33:33 - May The Forge Be With You37:17 - May I Have Your Tension, Please44:09 - Fly Hard47:37 - Drop On One50:13 - Ho-Ho-Ho Or No-No-No52:51 - Happy Trails56:19 - Down, But Not Out58: 06 - They’ll Be Home For Christmas
The Santa Clause
In season two episode five of A Cinematic Christmas Journey, Peter Billingsley and Steve Byrne are discussing the film that spurned a trilogy, added a letter to a famous name, and was an overnight success during it's inagural holiday season.
The hosts are discussing The Santa Clause starring Tim Allen.
Time Codes
6:21 - Spec-Tacular Script9:35 - Overnight Success12:30 - Room to Grow15:17 - Clause with an “E”?21:08 - The Man with the Cam24:35 - Baby it’s Warm Outside27:40 - Pressure Cooker29:48 - Naughty Number32:17 - Claus & Effects37:50 - Justice Not Served40:08 - Handcuffing Christmas(42:33) - Father Christmas(45:44) - Making it Work
A Christmas Story Christmas
In season two episode four of A Cinematic Christmas Journey, Peter Billingsley and Steve Byrne are discussing the film Peter Billingsley starred in that aired in 2022, a film and title synonymous with the holiday season that was made as a standalone story many years later, A Christmas Story Christmas.
The hosts discuss the film alongside director Clay Kaytis.
Time Codes
5:40 - Four Decades in the Making10:27 - Big Slippers to Fill14:17 - The Old Man17:59 - We’re Not in Cleveland Anymore20:24 - Let it Snow24:48 - Run it Back31:38 - Surviving Skut Farkus36:10 - A Bunny, a Lamp, and a Gun41:15 - Front Page News44:28 - Losses Become Wins47:04 - Origin Story
Fred Claus ft. Vince Vaughn
In season two episode three of A Cinematic Christmas Journey, Peter Billingsley and Steve Byrne are discussing Fred Claus, alongside executive producer and star of the film Vince Vaughn.
The hosts discuss a star-studded cast, the legend of Fred Claus, and more in this action packed episode that is sure to be one of the hits of the season.
Time Codes
7:25 - Naughty Not Nice9:45 - What are we Rating For?12:52 - Starting Lineup16:04 - Video Helped the Movie Star19:24 - Master Class24:45 - On the Mark31:30 - Foley Smokes!35:00 - The Legend of Fred Claus38:15 - Phoning It In41:31 - Siblings Anonymous45:28 - Trailer Trash53:06 - Funny is Money59:34 - Freddy or Not?1:02:38 - Together Again
Miracle on 34th Street
In season two episode two of A Cinematic Christmas Journey, Peter Billingsley and Steve Byrne are discussing a famous holiday story, Miracle on 34th Street.
Our hosts discuss Kringle Unplugged, a summertime santa, and much more in this episode and will surely make sure every one of you gets your wish as you relive this timeless classic.
Time Codes
5:39 - What Would Santa Think?7:57 - Under Contract9:50 - The Crying Game13:29 - Don’t Fake It To Make It17:42 - Kringle Unplugged21:20 - Reality Check25:16 - She’s The Boss27:28 - Risk Reward30:16 - Summertime Santa36:23 - Who’s The Crazy One?39:19 - Special Delivery42:07 - Don’t Stop Believing
Welcome to A Cinematic Christmas Journey, where we explore the themes, scenes, and elements from the movies you love.
During the holidays, Christmas movies bring us all together. Join hosts Peter Billingsley and Steve Byrne to learn how your favorite films were made with interviews from actors, directors, and industry insiders.
