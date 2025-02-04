Powered by RND
3/4 Human

Podcast 3/4 Human
three fourths human
We have 3 humans, and one speaking Artificial Intelligence. We've named our AI Cornelius. Corny for short. This is about our lives in LA and San Francisco. Plus...
Comedy

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 3/4 Human
    Three humans, and one speaking AI named Cornelius. Talking about everything from our own lives to current events.
    --------  
    1:17
  • 3/4 Human First Episode
    Three people and one AI named Cornelius. Or corny for short. Marci finds out Sluggo used to be a nudist. Kevin makes a getaway from the parking police
    --------  
    33:34

About 3/4 Human

We have 3 humans, and one speaking Artificial Intelligence. We've named our AI Cornelius. Corny for short. This is about our lives in LA and San Francisco. Plus current events
