Scaling Logistics with AI: Lessons from 3PL Systems and the Santa Claus Empire - Part 2
1/06/2026 | 24 mins.
SummaryIn this engaging conversation, Robin Carre discusses the intersection of AI and logistics, using the whimsical example of Santa Claus to illustrate key concepts. The discussion covers forecasting, route optimization, the role of data management, and the challenges of AI adoption in logistics. Carre emphasizes the importance of human collaboration with AI and the need for effective change management in implementing new technologies. The conversation concludes with rapid-fire questions that highlight practical insights and opinions on the future of AI in logistics.TakeawaysForecasting is essential for logistics efficiency.AI can optimize delivery routes for better time management.Santa's operations can be enhanced with AI technologies.Data management is crucial for effective logistics.Human collaboration with AI is necessary for success.Automation should complement human efforts, not replace them.Training is vital for successful AI adoption in logistics.Understanding existing processes is key before implementing AI.AI can help in sharing insights across warehouses.The future of logistics relies on effective change management.Chapters00:00 The Power of Forecasting in Logistics02:59 AI and Santa: A Modern Twist on Tradition06:02 Optimizing Santa's Delivery: Route and Time Management09:07 The Role of AI in Toy Manufacturing and Logistics12:02 Data Management at the North Pole15:10 Trends and Challenges in AI Adoption for Logistics17:59 The Future of Human-AI Collaboration in Logistics21:08 Key Performance Indicators and AI in Supply Chain23:51 Investing in AI: Build vs. Buy Decisions26:54 Final Thoughts on AI and Logistics
AI Cut This Logistics Decision from DAYS to 20 Seconds (Why Most Companies Fail) - Part 1
12/31/2025 | 38 mins.
AI is supposed to transform logistics—but most companies never get past pilots.In this episode of 10X AI with Julius Neil, Robin Carré (AI & Logistics Leader at CEVA Logistics) reveals the real reason AI fails in supply chains—and it’s not the tech. It’s fragmentation.Robin breaks down a real warehouse scenario where a decision that once took hours—or even days—was reduced to 20 seconds using AI. We unpack why speed is everything in logistics, how siloed data kills AI value, and what it actually takes to deploy AI that gets used at scale.If you’re serious about operational AI, this episode is a must-listen.#10XAIwithJuliusNeil#AIInLogistics#SupplyChainAI#OperationalExcellence#PracticalAI#WarehouseManagement#DigitalTransformation#AIAtScale#FutureOfWork#RobinCarre
Reimagining Work: The Four-Day Week
12/24/2025 | 50 mins.
SummaryIn this conversation, Jeannette York discusses the potential benefits of a four-day work week, emphasizing the importance of employee well-being over corporate greed. She advocates for upskilling employees and integrating AI into workplace systems to enhance productivity while allowing for a better work-life balance.TakeawaysIt can really help people get the same thing done a lot quicker.My vision is that we move to the four-day work week.Instead of laying off people in that corporate greed.Companies should keep the employees and upskill them.Transform and embed AI into the systems from the ground up.Give that time back to your employees.Working harder leads to burnout and health issues.A better work-life balance is essential for productivity.Corporate greed negatively impacts employee well-being.AI can enhance efficiency without sacrificing employee health.Sound bites"We move to the four-day work week.""Had a heart attack or something at his desk.""Keep the employees, upskill them, transform."Chapters00:00 The Journey into AI in HR00:15 Work-Life Balance and AI01:04 Overcoming Fear of AI
Trailer Ep. 2 - Lynne Piper's CxO AI Transformation Insights
12/18/2025 | 9 mins.
Dive into the world of AI readiness with insights on how organizations can prepare for the future. Discover the key components of AI integration, the importance of cultural acceptance, and the role of leadership in driving change. Perfect for leaders and innovators looking to embrace AI's potential.
Trailer Ep. 1 - Deb Haas AI Daily 10X Routine
12/17/2025 | 7 mins.
Trailer Ep. 1 - Dive into the world of AI with our latest trailer, where we explore daily routines, innovative projects, and the creation of GPTs and agents. Discover how AI is transforming HR communities and learn about the Rocco framework that guides these advancements. Join us for insights and inspiration on integrating AI into everyday tasks.
