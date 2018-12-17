Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsCulture
Blamestorming

Blamestorming

Blamestorming

Blamestorming

add
</>
Embed
In a post truth political landscape there is plenty of blame to go around. Join comic's Dave Sirus and Maryssa Smith on their Blamestorming journey.
USA / Culture
In a post truth political landscape there is plenty of blame to go around. Join comic's Dave Sirus and Maryssa Smith on their Blamestorming journey.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • False Hope
    This week on Blamestorming, Maryssa Smith chats wi
    1/23/2020
    1:18:28
  • Is Amazon Trans-phobic?
    This week on Blamestorming Maryssa Smith Blamestor
    3/11/2019
    56:01
  • Vive la France
    Dave Sirus and Maryssa Smith continue the Blamesto
    2/4/2019
    55:43
  • The Placebo Effect
    Dave Sirus and Maryssa Smith Blamestorm with NYC b
    1/7/2019
    54:17
  • Legpit Job?
    Dave Sirus and Maryssa Smith continue the Blamesto
    12/17/2018
    41:24

Similar Stations

About Blamestorming

In a post truth political landscape there is plenty of blame to go around. Join comic's Dave Sirus and Maryssa Smith on their Blamestorming journey. Dave Sirus is a comedian from Brooklyn. He's worked as a writer for the 41st season of Saturday Night Live, The Triumph Election Special and Election Watch series on Hulu, The Comedy Central Roasts of Justin Bieber and Rob Lowe, CBS Interactive's TV Briefly, and his own film Archie Black: The Worst. Maryssa Smith is an emerging talent on the New York City comedy scene. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Westchester, New York her style is both edgy and sophisticated.

Station website

App

Listen to Blamestorming, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Blamestorming
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Blamestorming
Blamestorming
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Blamestorming
Blamestorming
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Blamestorming

Radio your way - Download now for free