What if words can never mean exactly what we want them to mean?

Stephen Fry has spent a lifetime exploring language: writing it, performing it, studying its history, and delighting in its strange contradictions. In this final episode of Season One, we sit down with Stephen to explore what words can and perhaps cannot do.

We begin with “happy”, a word Stephen traces back to hap, meaning chance or what happens. From there, the conversation opens into a much bigger question: if language is metaphorical, and words can never map perfectly onto the things they describe, how do we ever understand one another? Stephen argues that “there isn't a pure word for anything” and that we couldn't find “absolute words for absolute things.”

We move through etymology, translation and the peculiarities of English; the relationship between language and thought; and the way AI is forcing us to reconsider how our own minds process ideas and language. Stephen reflects on anagnorisis, the moment of recognition or discovery in a story, and why real life rarely gives us the neat revelations that fiction does.

And then we talk about writing. What makes someone a writer? Stephen's answer is refreshingly uncompromising: writing is difficult because the story comes hard. The mechanics of writing matter far less than whatever is happening underneath them, the thing that is trying to push the words out.

Throughout, Stephen returns to his love of words not simply for what they mean, but for how they sound, move through the mouth and feel when spoken. Language, he says, is our treasure.

And at the very end, we ask Stephen the question we ask every guest: if there were one word you would like to be remembered by, what would it be?

Topics include:

The strange origins of the word happy

Why there are no “pure” or absolute words

Why words are not mathematical

Etymology and the history hidden inside language

Translation and why English is so peculiar

AI, language and how we understand our own minds

Anagnorisis, revelation and the turning points in stories

Why writing is supposed to be difficult

The difference between words and stories

The sensory pleasure of language

Finding the word underneath all the words

More from the Wodcast

Instagram

@wod.cast (https://www.instagram.com/wod.cast/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Apple Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wodcast/id1896893830?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

YouTube

Watch on YouTube

Substack

Join us on Substack (https://wodcast.substack.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Website

wodcast.co.uk

A note as we reach the end of Season One

For a whole season, we’ve been asking what words mean, where they come from, what they carry, and how they change when we use them.

And perhaps, as Stephen Fry reminds us in this final episode, there are no absolute words for absolute things. What matters is the meaning we make with them.

Next week, we’ll gather for our final Season One live on Substack, taking three of Stephen’s weight-bearing words and exploring their origins, histories and the meanings they carry.

Then, before we close the season, we’ll release a special bonus episode, in which we ask each of our guests to reflect on one final word: our word of the season given to us by Sarah Ogilvie.

Join us on Substack for the final live and stay with us for the bonus episode that brings Season One to a close. ✨