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485 episodes
- Jessie James Decker joins me to talk about how she met Eric, the secret sauce to a happy marriage, and keeping the spark alive with four kids. We get into balancing family and work, how their relationship has changed since Eric retired, and her dating advice for single girls, including what you should never compromise on.
Order her new book The Secret Sauce here https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-secret-sauce-jessie-james-deckersydney-rae-basskaren-parker?variant=44738427715618
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Youtube: @wemetatacme
IG: @lindzmetz @wemetatacme @wemetatbaby
Substack: @wemetatacme + @wemetatbaby
Website: @wemetatacme
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This episode is sponsored by:
If you're in the market for a beautiful new sofa, dining table, or bed, head over to article.com
Visit acme.omnibioticlife.com and use code BEST for 20% off your first order.
Join the membership for where you live at joinbilt.com/acme
All that’s new and uniquely you. It’s in the bag. Visit Target.com
Go to dipseastories.com/acme for your first week FREE - then 25% off.
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Produced by Dear Media
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- The QUEEN of New Jersey is on the pod!! We discuss what it was like watching her marriage destruct on TV, finding love again with Luis, the housewives curse, her relationship with the other housewives, the difference between ultimate girls trip and RHONJ, where she stands with Melissa, having her daughter Gia follow in her footsteps, and so much more!
Pre order Teresa’s new book here! https://www.ballastbooks.com/ballast-bookstore/the-queen-of-new-jersey
—
Get More We Met At Acme!
Youtube: @wemetatacme
IG: @lindzmetz @wemetatacme @wemetatbaby
Substack: @wemetatacme + @wemetatbaby
Website: @wemetatacme
—
This episode is sponsored by:
If you're in the market for a beautiful new sofa, dining table, or bed, head over to article.com
Join the membership for where you live at joinbilt.com/acme
Start your free online visit today at forhers.com/acme
Save 25% on your first month now at Ritual.com/ACME
Get 20% off your DeleteMe plan when you go to joindeleteme.com/acme and use promo code ACME at checkout
—
Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Serena Kerrigan is back on the pod for the first time since 2018!! We are talking about everything from dating (6 years) younger, life as an only child, why she went on a GLP1, how important farting in front of them is, and so much more.
Pre-order Serena's new book! Let’s F*cking Date: Become the Prize, Enjoy the Ride, and Never Settle Again releases on September 22, 2026.
Pre-order your copy here!
—
Get More We Met At Acme!
Youtube: @wemetatacme
IG: @lindzmetz @wemetatacme @wemetatbaby
Substack: @wemetatacme + @wemetatbaby
Website: @wemetatacme
—
This episode is sponsored by:
Refresh your wardrobe with Quince. Don't wait. Go to Quince.com/acme for free shipping on your order and 365 day returns
Head to https://forkfulmeals.com/ACME for 50% off your first order today!
Get 20% off your DeleteMe plan when you go to joindeleteme.com/acme and use promo code ACME at checkout
Right now, as a listener of this show, you get at least 15% off any annual membership at masterclass.com/acme
Visit acme.omnibioticlife.com and use code BEST for 20% off your first order.
—
Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Your favorite series is back with heartwarming stories of couples who found their love a little later than they expected in life. The best relationships truly do come to those who wait.
—
Get More We Met At Acme!
Youtube: @wemetatacme
IG: @lindzmetz @wemetatacme @wemetatbaby
Substack: @wemetatacme + @wemetatbaby
Website: @wemetatacme
—
This episode is sponsored by:
If you're in the market for a beautiful new sofa, dining table, or bed, head over to article.com
Use code ACME at monarch.com for half off your first year
Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code ACME at oseamalibu.com
Learn more and plan your trip at VisitBuffalo.com
Right now, Arya is offering our listeners $10 off your first month at arya.com/acme. This offer is only for our podcast listeners so use my link to get this discount
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Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Yhasmina Ferrera is a beauty and fashion creator who has captured her followers by being incredibly authentic and real, while also being aspirational. Yhas and I talk about why opposites don’t work, she shares her traumatic birth story, why she is content with 1 child, the difference between your husband and a waste of time, questions she asked her husband on the first date, and how she got out of a depressive funk and took control of her life.
—
Get More We Met At Acme!
Youtube: @wemetatacme
IG: @lindzmetz @wemetatacme @wemetatbaby
Substack: @wemetatacme + @wemetatbaby
Website: @wemetatacme
—
This episode is sponsored by:
Start your free online visit today at forhers.com/acme
Join the membership for where you live at joinbilt.com/acme
Save 25% on your first month now at Ritual.com/ACME
Get 20% off your DeleteMe plan when you go to joindeleteme.com/acme and use promo code ACME at checkout
Visit acme.omnibioticlife.com and use code BEST for 20% off your first order.
—
Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About We Met At Acme
We Met At Acme is the OG dating podcast and a lifestyle tool for the next generation of adults. In each episode, you'll learn about attachment styles, rules and guidelines to follow when dating, red flags, the importance of therapy, and more. With host Lindsey Metselaar you’ll hear from dating experts, licensed professionals, celebrities, and influencers all sharing their dating experiences or dating insights. Most importantly, you'll improve your confidence, self-worth, and overall outlook towards dating - you'll laugh a little along the way and learn not to take yourself too seriously.Podcast website
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