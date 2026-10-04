Serena Kerrigan is back on the pod for the first time since 2018!! We are talking about everything from dating (6 years) younger, life as an only child, why she went on a GLP1, how important farting in front of them is, and so much more.



Pre-order Serena's new book! Let’s F*cking Date: Become the Prize, Enjoy the Ride, and Never Settle Again releases on September 22, 2026.



Pre-order your copy here!



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Get More We Met At Acme!



Youtube: @wemetatacme



IG: @lindzmetz @wemetatacme @wemetatbaby



Substack: @wemetatacme + @wemetatbaby



Website: @wemetatacme



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