Destination X Ep 2 Exit Interview
Get on board for a wild ride across Europe—without ever knowing where you are! Join Sasha Joseph and Mary Kwiatkowski each week as they unpack every twist, turn, and guess-filled detour on Destination X. Each week, they’ll break down the latest episode and chat with eliminated players in exclusive exit interviews.
Today, Sasha and Mary speak with the second eliminated contestant of Destination X.
Destination X is a reality competition where contestants travel across Europe on a blacked-out bus, trying to figure out where they are without GPS or outside contact. Each episode, the player furthest from the true location is eliminated until one wins the race to Destination X.
18:23
Destination X Ep 2 Recap
Today, Sasha and Mary discuss episode 2 of Destination X.
1:17:43
Destination X Premiere Exit Interview
Today, Sasha and Mary speak with the first eliminated contestant of Destination X.
21:18
Destination X Premiere Recap
Today, Rob Cesternino joins Sasha and Mary to discuss the premiere of Destination X.
1:18:29
Why You Should Watch Destination X
Today, Sasha and Mary tell you why you should watch Destination X.
Destination X premieres Tuesday, May 27 at 10/9c on NBC
Join hosts Mary Kwiatkowski and Sasha Joseph each week as they navigate the twists and turns of NBC's newest reality competition, Destination X. Premiering Tuesday, May 27 at 10/9c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock, the series is hosted by acclaimed actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. NBC
In Destination X, ten contestants embark on a mysterious journey across Europe, traveling on a blacked-out bus with no knowledge of their locations. Relying on challenges and clues, they must deduce their whereabouts to avoid elimination.
Mary and Sasha provide in-depth episode recaps, analyzing the contestants' strategies, alliances, and the show's unique challenges. They also feature exclusive exit interviews with eliminated players, offering firsthand insights into their experiences and decisions.
Whether you're a dedicated reality TV fan or new to the genre, this podcast is your go-to source for all things Destination X. Tune in weekly to stay updated and join the conversation.