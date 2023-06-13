Washoe Life is where we connect with community members in Washoe County, NV to hear their stories and speak on topics that affect you.
Behind the scenes of “Wild Nevada”
Chris Orr and Dave Santina, hosts of the popular PBS show “Wild Nevada,” share their love for the quirky, colorful side of Nevada beyond the city lights. A fan favorite for more than 20 years, “Wild Nevada” is back with new episodes and new tales from the trails.
8/10/2023
37:29
Sustainability starts at home
"We are the generation. We are the people we've been waiting for, and so we are the ones who are going to choose what the future looks like." This is Brian Beffort's philosophy that he brings to his new role as Sustainability Manager for Washoe County. From planting pollinator gardens to changing lightbulbs, we can all make small contributions to a healthier, happier, and more economically vibrant future.
7/28/2023
23:36
Talking trails with Christina Thayer
July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Washoe County Trails Coordinator Christina Thayer shares her insight into the vast trail systems in and around Washoe County. Lace up those boots and take a stroll as you learn safety tips, the future for trails in Washoe County, and some of the best views in northern Nevada.
7/13/2023
20:29
Standing up with PRIDE
Kurt Thigpen is an accomplished marketing and advertising expert, respected small-business owner, former school board trustee, and proud gay man hailing from a small town in the Deep South. He has encountered bruising hate for who he is and what he represents, but he shares his story of coming out and facing challenges in order to make it easier for those who follow in his footsteps.
6/29/2023
24:14
150 Years of History at the Washoe County Courthouse
The Historic Washoe County Courthouse in downtown Reno turned 150 years old this year, and professional historian and author Dr. Alicia Barber describes the building’s history and local lore. From its unlikely location to its storied role in the divorce trade, the stately building is an important character in Washoe County’s history.