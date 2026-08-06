Long before railroads and highways crossed the West, thousands of emigrants traveled through what is now northern Nevada in search of new opportunities. In this episode of Washoe Life's America250 Nevada series, we chat with Adam Michalski, Curator of History at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, to explore the history of the Emigrant Trail. Learn why Nevada was a vital crossroads during westward expansion, what life was like for families on the trail, and what traces of this remarkable journey can still be found today. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, discover how the Emigrant Trail helps tell the larger story of the nation's growth, challenges and transformation.