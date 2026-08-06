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91 episodes
- For 25 years, Truckee Meadows Water Authority has been locally owned, locally focused and locally controlled. In this episode, we look back at the pivotal decision to create TMWA, the investments and partnerships that transformed water management in the Truckee Meadows, and the innovative work underway today to build a more resilient water future for our community.
- July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and we're celebrating the people and places that make Washoe County's parks such valuable community assets. In this episode of Washoe Life, we head to one of the County's regional parks to sit down with two Washoe County Park Rangers for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep our parks safe, welcoming, and enjoyable for everyone.
- Long before railroads and highways crossed the West, thousands of emigrants traveled through what is now northern Nevada in search of new opportunities. In this episode of Washoe Life's America250 Nevada series, we chat with Adam Michalski, Curator of History at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, to explore the history of the Emigrant Trail. Learn why Nevada was a vital crossroads during westward expansion, what life was like for families on the trail, and what traces of this remarkable journey can still be found today. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, discover how the Emigrant Trail helps tell the larger story of the nation's growth, challenges and transformation.
- This episode shines a spotlight on two of northern Nevada's most ambitious young creators, brothers Dino and Waylon Parr. Waylon created a buzz with his recent short film “A15,” which debuted in May, while Dino will be entering his senior year in high school with radio and film credits to his name. These are two young visionaries and entrepreneurs whose stars are rising, and we are here to witness their launch.
- In this episode, we sit down with the co-founder and the program coordinator from Soulful Seeds to talk about their mission-driven work growing food, connection, and resilience across our community. They share how neighborhood gardens, inclusive programs, and partnerships help address food insecurity and support underserved residents in Northern Nevada. It’s a grounded, hopeful conversation about meeting people where they are and growing change from the ground up.
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About Washoe Life
Washoe Life is where we connect with community members in Washoe County, NV to hear their stories and speak on topics that affect you.Podcast website
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