Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Washoe Life in the App
Listen to Washoe Life in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Washoe Life

Washoe Life

Podcast Washoe Life
Podcast Washoe Life

Washoe Life

Washoe County
add
Washoe Life is where we connect with community members in Washoe County, NV to hear their stories and speak on topics that affect you.
More
Government
Washoe Life is where we connect with community members in Washoe County, NV to hear their stories and speak on topics that affect you.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • Behind the scenes of “Wild Nevada”
    Chris Orr and Dave Santina, hosts of the popular PBS show “Wild Nevada,” share their love for the quirky, colorful side of Nevada beyond the city lights. A fan favorite for more than 20 years, “Wild Nevada” is back with new episodes and new tales from the trails.  
    8/10/2023
    37:29
  • Sustainability starts at home
    "We are the generation. We are the people we've been waiting for, and so we are the ones who are going to choose what the future looks like." This is Brian Beffort's philosophy that he brings to his new role as Sustainability Manager for Washoe County. From planting pollinator gardens to changing lightbulbs, we can all make small contributions to a healthier, happier, and more economically vibrant future. 
    7/28/2023
    23:36
  • Talking trails with Christina Thayer
    July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Washoe County Trails Coordinator Christina Thayer shares her insight into the vast trail systems in and around Washoe County. Lace up those boots and take a stroll as you learn safety tips, the future for trails in Washoe County, and some of the best views in northern Nevada.  
    7/13/2023
    20:29
  • Standing up with PRIDE
    Kurt Thigpen is an accomplished marketing and advertising expert, respected small-business owner, former school board trustee, and proud gay man hailing from a small town in the Deep South. He has encountered bruising hate for who he is and what he represents, but he shares his story of coming out and facing challenges in order to make it easier for those who follow in his footsteps.  
    6/29/2023
    24:14
  • 150 Years of History at the Washoe County Courthouse
    The Historic Washoe County Courthouse in downtown Reno turned 150 years old this year, and professional historian and author Dr. Alicia Barber describes the building’s history and local lore. From its unlikely location to its storied role in the divorce trade, the stately building is an important character in Washoe County’s history.  
    6/13/2023
    23:10

More Government podcasts

About Washoe Life

Washoe Life is where we connect with community members in Washoe County, NV to hear their stories and speak on topics that affect you.
Podcast website

Listen to Washoe Life, No Compromise and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Washoe Life

Washoe Life

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Washoe Life: Podcasts in Family