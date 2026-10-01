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- Eight years. Historic wildfires, droughts, and an energy transition that has reshaped the fourth largest economy in the world. Now California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot is pulling back the curtain.
From the Source brings you unfiltered conversations with leaders across the Newsom Administration who have made the tough calls and consequential decisions that impact us all.
No spin. No talking points. Just the truth behind California’s unfolding environmental story. Coming soon to your podcast feed!
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About From the Source with Wade Crowfoot
Eight years. Historic wildfires, droughts, and an energy transition that has reshaped the fourth largest economy in the world. Now California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot is pulling back the curtain. From the Source brings you unfiltered conversations with leaders across the Newsom Administration who have made the tough calls and consequential decisions that impact us all. No spin. No talking points. Just the truth behind California’s unfolding environmental story.Podcast website
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From the Source with Wade Crowfoot
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