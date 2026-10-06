Education policy works best when the people most affected by it are a voice at the table. In this episode of The Government Fix, Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria sits down with Dr. David Johns to explore what it really takes to build an education system that serves all children. Drawing on his experience as a former classroom teacher, congressional staffer, and leader of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans, Dr. Johns explains why proximity matters in policymaking—and how decisions made far from students’ lived realities often fail them. Now Executive Director of the National Black Justice Collective and host of the Teach the Babies podcast, Dr. Johns continues to challenge systems that silence young people—especially Black students, LGBTQIA+ youth, and those from marginalized communities. ABOUT THE GUEST: David Johns is the executive director of the National Black Justice Collective (NBJC), a civil rights organization advancing the empowerment of Black LGBTQ+/SGL people, including those living with HIV/AIDS. He previously served as the first executive director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans under President Barack Obama. Johns has held senior education policy roles in the U.S. Senate and the Congressional Black Caucus. LEARN MORE ABOUT: National Black Justice Collective: https://nbjc.org Teach the Babies Podcast: https://teachthebabies.org ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT FIX: The Government Fix is a podcast by Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit for over 15 years. Hosted by CEO Amanda Renteria, we explore what it looks like when government works well for everyone. Explore all episodes and learn more: codeforamerica.org/thegovernmentfix Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@codeforamerica/podcasts Transcript available here: https://codeforamerica.org/podcast/the-government-fix-for-education/ The Government Fix is a podcast from Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit. Learn more about our work at codeforamerica.org.

What does it look like when bold ideas become reality? Season 2 of The Government Fix goes inside solutions already changing lives—from sealing criminal records and building wealth from birth to reducing energy bills and rethinking how democracy works. Host Amanda Renteria speaks with experts and experienced leaders about how change happens, what it takes to build support across political divides, and how promising policies move from theory to implementation. New episodes arrive every other week beginning September 8. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or visit thegovernmentfix.org. ABOUT THE HOST: Amanda Renteria leads Code for America as CEO, steering a transformative organization that sits at the forefront of civic technology and digital government innovation. Under her leadership, Code for America has emerged as a crucial partner to governments and community organizations nationwide, working to realize the vision of “a government by the people, for the people in the digital age.” Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts, and watch full episodes on YouTube. The Government Fix is a podcast from Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit. Learn more about our work at codeforamerica.org.

What if we started investing in people before they ever had the chance to fall behind? In this episode, The Government Fix sits down with David Radcliffe to explore baby bonds—a policy designed to help children born into low-income families build wealth from birth. He discusses why wealth matters as much as income, how Connecticut became the first state to launch a baby bonds program, and what it will take to give more Americans a stronger financial foundation for adulthood. ABOUT THE GUEST: David Radcliffe is the State and Local Policy Director at The New School’s Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy. He previously worked as policy director for the Office of Connecticut State Treasurer, where he championed implementation of the first-in-the-country “baby bonds” wealth building initiative; as policy analyst with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; and as a grassroots community organizer. He has a strong passion for working with people to build places and economies where everyone can live happy, fulfilling, prosperous, and productive lives. LEARN MORE: https://racepowerpolicy.org/baby-bonds/ https://portal.ct.gov/ott/ct-baby-bonds/overview ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT FIX: The Government Fix is a podcast by Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit for over 15 years. Hosted by CEO Amanda Renteria, we explore what it looks like when government works well for everyone. Explore all episodes and learn more: https://thegovernmentfix.org Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@codeforamerica/podcasts Transcript available here: https://codeforamerica.org/podcast/the-wealth-gap-starts-at-birth-heres-one-fix/ The Government Fix is a podcast from Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit. Learn more about our work at codeforamerica.org.

What happens when a mistake from years ago keeps standing between someone and a job, a home, or even volunteering at their child’s school? In this episode, The Government Fix talks with Dr. Sheena Meade, CEO of the Clean Slate Initiative, about the growing bipartisan movement to automatically seal eligible criminal records and remove barriers to opportunity. Together, they explore how technology and policy can create second chances at scale, why this work has united lawmakers across the political spectrum, and what it means to build a government that helps people move forward instead of holding them back. ABOUT THE GUEST: Dr. Sheena Meade is the CEO of The Clean Slate Initiative (CSI), a national bipartisan organization working to automate the sealing of eligible arrest and conviction records across the U.S. Under her leadership, CSI has passed laws providing record sealing for more than 18 million people and secured a $75 million commitment from The Audacious Project to expand second chances nationwide. Before CSI, Sheena helped lead the successful campaign to pass Florida’s Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to 1.4 million people. LEARN MORE: https://www.cleanslateinitiative.org/ https://codeforamerica.org/programs/criminal-justice/ ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT FIX: The Government Fix is a podcast by Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit for over 15 years. Hosted by CEO Amanda Renteria, we explore what it looks like when government works well for everyone. Explore all episodes and learn more: thegovernmentfix.org Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL65XgbSILalWGZmB8DliZnjqyxEpIgy0v Transcript available here: https://codeforamerica.org/podcast/how-criminal-records-hold-millions-and-the-economy-back/ The Government Fix is a podcast from Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit. Learn more about our work at codeforamerica.org.

What if lowering your electric bill was as easy as plugging something into the wall? Utah State Rep. Ray Ward joins The Government Fix to explain the surprisingly simple idea behind plug-in solar: small solar panels that can power your home or apartment without contractors, permits, or major renovations—even without homeownership. Already popular across Europe, the technology is gaining momentum in the U.S. as lawmakers rethink outdated rules that stand between people and lower energy costs. ABOUT THE GUEST: Rep. Ray Ward M.D., Ph.D., has served in the Utah House of Representatives since 2015. He serves as the House Chair of the Social Services Appropriations Committee. He focuses his legislative efforts on medical issues and how to lower the cost of housing. He is a family physician in private practice at Cope Family Medicine/Ogden Clinic. In the 2025 session, he sponsored and passed H.B. 340, which made a pathway for the adoption of plug-in solar panels, and within a year, that bill has triggered a great deal of interest in many other state legislatures around the nation. LEARN MORE: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/nov/30/balcony-solar-power-states-laws https://pluginsolarus.com/states ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT FIX: The Government Fix is a podcast by Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit for over 15 years. Hosted by CEO Amanda Renteria, we explore what it looks like when government works well for everyone. Explore all episodes and learn more: thegovernmentfix.org Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL65XgbSILalWGZmB8DliZnjqyxEpIgy0v&si=Ah_WzQ7INfnXqjVn Transcript available here: https://codeforamerica.org/podcast/the-plug-in-solar-movement-that-could-lower-your-energy-bills/ The Government Fix is a podcast from Code for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit. Learn more about our work at codeforamerica.org.

About The Government Fix

About The Government Fix

About The Government Fix