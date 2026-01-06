An Hour of Innovation with Vit Lyoshin

Music education is quietly undergoing a massive shift, and most people haven’t noticed yet.AI tutors are no longer just tools; they’re starting to shape how musicians learn, practice, and improve. But here’s the real question: where does human creativity and mentorship still matter in an AI-driven world?In this episode of An Hour of Innovation podcast, host Vit Lyoshin sits down with John von Seggern, a longtime musician, educator, and founder of Futureproof Music School, to unpack what’s actually changing, and what isn’t, in the future of music education. John has spent over a decade designing online music education programs and now works at the intersection of AI, creativity, and human mentorship.In this conversation, they explore how AI is personalizing music education in ways traditional schools struggle to scale. John explains how AI tutors can analyze music, guide students through complex production workflows, and surface the one or two things that matter most at each stage of learning. They also dig into why AI still falls short in mastery, taste, and creative judgment, and why human mentors remain essential. They discuss the hybrid model of AI tutors and human teachers, the future of music production learning, and what this shift means for creators trying to stay relevant in a fast-changing industry.John von Seggern is a musician, producer, educator, and music technologist who has worked with film composers and contributed sound design to Pixar’s WALL·E. He previously helped lead and design one of the world’s most respected electronic music programs before founding Futureproof Music School, where he’s building AI-powered, personalized music education systems. His work matters because it goes beyond hype, offering a practical, grounded view of how AI can support creativity without replacing the human elements that make music meaningful.Takeaways* AI tutors are most effective when they surface only one or two actionable fixes, not long reports that overwhelm learners.* Music education improves dramatically when AI can analyze your actual work (like mixes), not just answer theoretical questions.* The biggest limitation of AI in music is that elite, professional knowledge is often undocumented, so models can’t learn it.* Human mentors remain essential at advanced levels because taste, judgment, and creative intuition can’t be automated.* Personalized learning paths outperform one-size-fits-all programs, especially in creative and technical fields like music production.* Generative AI tools are fun, but most professionals prefer AI that assists the process, not tools that generate finished music.* AI acts best as an intelligence amplifier, helping creators move faster rather than replacing their role.* The future of music education isn’t AI-only, but a hybrid model where AI accelerates learning, and humans guide mastery.Timestamps00:00 Introduction03:02 How AI Is Transforming Music Education07:50 Why AI + Human Mentorship Works Better Than Music Schools11:43 Why Music Education Curricula Must Evolve Faster15:04 How AI Personalizes Music Learning for Every Student19:38 Building an AI-Powered Education Business24:22 What Students Really Say About AI Music Education26:20 Electronic Music vs Learning Traditional Instruments27:58 The Future of AI in Music and Creative Industries30:28 Why Artists Still Matter in AI-Generated Art32:21 Who Owns Music Created With AI?36:50 How Creators Can Survive and Thrive Using AI42:24 Innovation Q&ASupport This Podcast* To support our work, please check out our sponsors and get discounts: https://www.anhourofinnovation.com/sponsors/Connect with John* Website: https://futureproofmusicschool.com/ * LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnvon/ Connect with Vit* LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vit-lyoshin/ * X: https://x.com/vitlyoshin * Website: https://vitlyoshin.com/contact/ * Podcast: https://www.anhourofinnovation.com/