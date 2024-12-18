It's never too late to tell your story! In this episode of Aging Rewired, Sheila speaks with Gerontology doctoral student Samuel Van Vleet, and students Richard Brunner and Jerry Riesenberg from his ‘How to Make a Movie’ class at the Institute for Learning in Retirement at Miami University in Ohio. Older adult students in this class learn the art of filmmaking from the ground up using modern digital techniques and equipment. Hear firsthand from Richard and Jerry as they discuss their experiences making their first short film, the place of older adults in higher education, and the transformative power of storytelling at any age. Senior Planet from AARP is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. To learn more, visit www.seniorplanet.org or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.

In today's digital media landscape, we are inundated with visual images across an ever-growing list of platforms. Portrayals of older adults often perpetuate ageist stereotypes, such as depicting older adults as frail, technologically inept, or disconnected from the modern world. In this episode of 'Aging Rewired,' our guest Barbara Shipley, AARP's Senior Vice President of Brand Integration, discusses AARP's innovative work to reshape the image of aging and challenge traditional media's portrayal of older adults.

As a dedicated volunteer leading LGBTQ+ support groups online for older adults, Wes Morrison sheds light on the importance of safe and inclusive settings. Join us as we discuss challenges faced by older adults in the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate the resilience, strength, and unity found in these supportive online spaces.

In this episode, we take to the airwaves with two special guests — and fellow podcasters — Joanne Sandler and Idelisse Malavé. Their thought-provoking program, Two Old Bitches, is dedicated to telling the stories of remarkable women. Discover how these dynamic hosts navigate the digital landscape to share powerful conversations, celebrate aging, and challenge stereotypes.

In this episode of 'Aging Rewired,' we explore the world of sex, relationships and online dating for older adults. Guest interviewer Virge Randall, the managing editor of SeniorPlanet.org, talks with Joan Price, Senior Planet's "Sex at Our Age" columnist and together, they delve into the unique challenges and opportunities of finding love in the digital era and navigating the bedroom as bodies and desires change with age. This episode is chock-full of practical advice on how to get what you need from your partner and honest conversations about the realities of senior sex.

About Aging Rewired

What does life as an older adult look like in today’s digital age? What might it look like in the future? Dive into Aging Rewired, where we explore the intersections of technology and aging. Join us for insightful conversations where we will learn from experts and hear stories from older adults from all walks of life. At Senior Planet from AARP, we believe in Aging with Attitude™ and we're on a mission to help older adults harness the power of technology to thrive in the digital world. We’re flipping the script on aging, celebrating inspiring older adults, and closing the digital divide. Get ready to see aging in a whole new light! Senior Planet from AARP is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. To learn more, visit https://www.seniorplanet.org/ or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.