OpenAI Sam Altman says he hopes Elon won't use his political influence to harm OpenAI. Also ChatGPT is crashing if you ask it to say "David Mayer" the name of a billionaire heir. My Podcast Course: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcaststudio.com/courses/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Discount Code: BLACKFRIDAYGet on the AI Box Waitlist: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://AIBox.ai/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join my AI Hustle Community: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about⁠⁠⁠

The legendary Ashley Gross talks about different AI strategies she is helping companies employ to grow their businesses. Ashley on Linkedin: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/theashleygross/⁠AI Chat YouTube Channel: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@JaedenSchafer⁠My Podcast Course: ⁠https://podcaststudio.com/courses/⁠Get on the AI Box Waitlist: ⁠⁠⁠https://AIBox.ai/⁠⁠⁠Join my AI Hustle Community: ⁠https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about⁠

In this episode, we explore Anthropic's recent partnership with the defense industry and its impressive new valuation of $40 billion. We discuss what this move means for AI applications in defense and the implications of such a high valuation.My Podcast Course: ⁠https://podcaststudio.com/courses/⁠Get on the AI Box Waitlist: ⁠⁠⁠https://AIBox.ai/⁠⁠⁠Join my AI Hustle Community: ⁠https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about⁠

Jack Selby joins us in the studio to talk about the current landscape of venture capital and artificial intelligence and what we should be looking out for in the future.Follow Jack Selby on LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/jackselby/⁠Join the AIBox Waitlist: ⁠https://aibox.ai/

In the last day of OpenAI's "12 Days of Shipmas" they dropped the hammer announcing a brand new o3 model. In the podcast I go deep!Watch on YouTube: ⁠https://youtu.be/0a1v34wp9nI⁠Join AI Hustle on Skool: ⁠https://www.skool.com/aihustle/about⁠Get on the AI Box Waitlist: ⁠https://aibox.ai/

About Eye on AI

"Eye on AI" is a cutting-edge podcast dedicated to exploring the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence. Each episode delves into the latest trends, breakthroughs, and challenges in the AI industry, offering in-depth analysis and insights. We cover a wide range of topics, from technological advancements and ethical considerations to AI's impact on various sectors like healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Tune in to stay informed about the most current news and developments in the world of AI.