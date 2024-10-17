Introducing Tech Unheard

Arm CEO Rene Haas takes you behind the boardroom door with technology’s most inspiring visionaries. Tech Unheard lets you listen in on one-on-one conversations with industry leaders, everything from the potential of artificial general intelligence to pre-keynote nerves. Haas and his guests explore the drivers behind each leader’s path and analyze the most pressing trends in their space — plus tell a few entertaining anecdotes of success and failure along the way.Tech Unheard is a podcast from Arm, the company that’s building the future of computing. Find the first monthly episode in your podcast feed on October 9. Tech Unheard is a custom podcast series from Arm and National Public Media. Executive Producers Erica Osher and Shannon Boerner. Project Manager Colin Harden. Creative Lead Producer Isabel Robertson. Editors Andrew Meriwether and Kelly Drake. Composer Aaron Levison. Arm production contributors include: Ami Badani (CMO), Claudia Brandon, Simon Jared (media), Jonathan Armstrong, Ben Webdell (creative), Sofia McKenzie (social), Kristen Ray (PR), and Saumil Shah (Chief of Staff to the CEO).