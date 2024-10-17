Powered by RND
Tech Unheard

Arm
Arm CEO Rene Haas takes you behind the boardroom door with technology’s most inspiring visionaries. Tech Unheard lets you listen in on one-on-one conversations ...
  • Jensen Huang: On Leadership and AI’s Industrial Revolution
    In this unfiltered conversation between two long-term colleagues and friends, we hear how Jensen has reimagined NVIDIA to focus on systems and help lead the AI Industrial Revolution. You’ll also find out why Jensen wants the pace of innovation to move even faster than it already is. Subscribe to get each episode of Tech Unheard in your podcast feed monthly. The future of AI is built on Arm.  Tech Unheard is a custom podcast series from Arm and National Public Media. Executive Producers Erica Osher and Shannon Boerner. Project Manager Colin Harden. Creative Lead Producer Isabel Robertson. Editors Andrew Meriwether and Kelly Drake. Composer Aaron Levison. Arm production contributors include: Ami Badani (CMO), Claudia Brandon, Simon Jared (media), Jonathan Armstrong, Ben Webdell (creative), Sofia McKenzie (social), Kristen Ray (PR), and Saumil Shah (Chief of Staff to the CEO).
    29:20
  • Introducing Tech Unheard
    Arm CEO Rene Haas takes you behind the boardroom door with technology’s most inspiring visionaries. Tech Unheard lets you listen in on one-on-one conversations with industry leaders, everything from the potential of artificial general intelligence to pre-keynote nerves. Haas and his guests explore the drivers behind each leader’s path and analyze the most pressing trends in their space — plus tell a few entertaining anecdotes of success and failure along the way.Tech Unheard is a podcast from Arm, the company that’s building the future of computing. Find the first monthly episode in your podcast feed on October 9. Tech Unheard is a custom podcast series from Arm and National Public Media. Executive Producers Erica Osher and Shannon Boerner. Project Manager Colin Harden. Creative Lead Producer Isabel Robertson. Editors Andrew Meriwether and Kelly Drake. Composer Aaron Levison. Arm production contributors include: Ami Badani (CMO), Claudia Brandon, Simon Jared (media), Jonathan Armstrong, Ben Webdell (creative), Sofia McKenzie (social), Kristen Ray (PR), and Saumil Shah (Chief of Staff to the CEO).
    1:14

