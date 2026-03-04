Cyber Confessions with Cybersecurity Girl

At 13 years old, Joseph Cheung found an "open door" in an information system he shouldn't have been in. Nine months later, "big scary people" from a three-letter agency came knocking. Today, he is a Chief Engineer for the U.S. Space Force, protecting the satellite technology that keeps our GPS, global clocks, and credit card processing running
In this episode of Cyber Confessions, Caitlin Sarian sits down with Joseph to discuss his childhood curiosity, the reality of defending assets in orbit, and why the future of AI legislation might be "soft touch" or "hard touch" depending on where you live.
In this episode:
The 13-Year-Old "Hacker": How a childhood curiosity for "walking through open doors" led to a run-in with a three-letter agency.
Why Space Matters to You: Why the Space Force mission is the reason your GPS, Apple Pay, and credit cards actually work.
The "Ethical AI" Myth: Why "ethical" AI is impossible to define when everyone’s morals are different.
The Career Accelerator: Why $5,000 certifications are a trap and how the Cyber Career Club focuses on the power of networking.
The 80% Solution: Why AI won't replace your job, but will turn you into a "Prompt Engineer
About the Guest: Joseph Cheung is a Chief Engineer for the U.S. Space Force. With a background that includes the Air Force Academy and influencing state-level privacy and AI legislation, he now works at the intersection of national security and the final frontier.