Cyber Confessions with Cybersecurity Girl

Is your "cyber hygiene" putting you at risk without you even knowing it? In this episode of Cyber Confessions, host Caitlin Sarian (Cybersecurity Girl) sits down with Keelin Conant, Senior Solutions Advisor at Alvaka and host of the CyberSoul podcast, to expose the surprising ways our daily habits leave us vulnerable.

From the "false sense of security" we feel while working at 30,000 feet to the heartbreaking rise of digital blackmail, we move beyond the code to discuss why cybersecurity is fundamentally a human issue. Keelin exposes the "Patch and Pray" reality of modern tech, and Caitlin and Keelin explain why the industry needs more than just coders; it needs psychologists, lawyers, and creative thinkers to fight back against global threat actors

Inside this Episode:

The Silent Crisis of Sextortion: Why teenagers and young men are being targeted in "terrible webs" of blackmail and why no one is talking about it.

The Ransomware Debate: A deep dive into why paying the ransom is a "capitalism issue" that fuels the criminal economy.

The "Patch and Pray" Reality: Why companies fear software updates

Airplane Privacy Fails: Why we feel "insulated" on planes and the risk of displaying sensitive financials in public spaces.

Public Wi-Fi & "The Chase Bank Story": The appalling moment Caitlin witnessed a traveler logging into their bank account on an open Wi-Fi network at an airport.

Guest Bio: Keelin Conant is a Senior Solutions Advisor at Alvaka and the visionary behind CyberSoul. She is a catalyst for transformation, encouraging audiences to embrace vulnerability, honor their authentic selves, and build true human connection in an increasingly tech-driven world.

