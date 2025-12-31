This week on The AI Breakdown, the AI arms race goes fully physical. SoftBank has completed a massive investment into OpenAI, locking in an estimated 11 percent stake and reinforcing a message the entire industry is starting to accept: the real bottleneck is not ideas, it is infrastructure. From there, we zoom into the compute race as xAI expands its Memphis supercluster again, aiming for training capacity on the scale of gigawatts and a future buildout of over a million GPUs. The AI leaders are starting to look as much like energy companies as software companies. Over in China, funding is moving through public markets, with MiniMax at the front of a year end Hong Kong IPO surge that signals how fast China is building capital market momentum around AI. We also cover Europe’s tightening stance on synthetic media and platform responsibility after Poland asked Brussels to investigate TikTok over AI generated disinformation content and called for action under the Digital Services Act. Plus, Meta makes a headline grabbing move with its plan to acquire Manus, the viral AI agent startup, and Nvidia’s China facing H200 demand highlights just how strategic hardware access has become for everyone building AI products.