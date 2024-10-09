March 4th, 2014. A devastating house fire engulfs the home of the Miller family. The parents, Otto and Lyndsey, escape the flames. But their teenage son Mason, is trapped inside. Police, led by DCI Roy Burgess (Adam Buxton) are unable to reach the rural village of Greenloch in the snow storm. Kay McAllister (Mei Mac), a local tabloid journalist, has to get the story out. A story that, years later, she’s making this podcast to discredit. Episode 2 is out now. Written and Directed by Guy Larsen & Cambria Bailey-Jones Editors - Dan Pugsley and Guy Larsen Studio Producer - Gabriela Jones Theme music - Tom Larsen Mixing & Sound Design - Dan Pugsley & Cassini Sound Script Editors - Gabriela Jones, Peter Fellows & George Riley Casting Director - Sydney Aldridge Viola - Abi Dance Kay McAllister - Mei Mac DCI Roy Burgess - Adam Buxton Lawrence Goddard - Allan Corduner Lyndsey Miller - Tracy Wiles Otto Miller - Andrew Caley Mason Miller - Huey Enkelmann Dylan Michaels - Preston Nyman Additional voices by Jessica Bracey, Cambria Bailey-Jones, Guy Larsen, Alex Gill, Terry Bailey, Charlotte Gay and Julian Bailey-Jones Special Thanks to London Southbank University, Janet Jones, Tiffany Whitney Chang, Jo Tyler, Ash Horne, Gregory Williams and South London Theatre Up In Smoke is a production of Penny4 penny4.co.uk Follow us on Instagram @upinsmoke.podcast @_Penny4

The village is rocked by two dramatic and mysterious developments in the case, turning a local tragedy into a global media frenzy. Under intense pressure, suspicion swirls uncontrollably around the last person to see Mason alive. Episode 3 out now.

After the main suspect is charged, Kay realises she made a huge mistake in her reporting that contributed to his arrest. Dylan uncovers a strange video of Mason the day of the fire. Episode 4 out now.

Suspicion around how Mason knew information draws Kay to literally follow a new lead, where she witnesses an event beyond belief. Episode 5 out Thursday November 14th.

Shaken by what she's witnessed, Kay scrambles to correct her story. In her desperate attempt to undo the damage, she digs herself deeper - triggering a series of mistakes that explode into a public humiliation. Episode 6 out Thursday 21st November.

About Up In Smoke

Adam Buxton and Mei Mac star in a true crime podcast about a fictional event. In 2014 a devastating house fire shatters the quiet life of Greenloch, a rural English village. Teenager Mason Miller is presumed dead in the blaze. When investigators sift through the ashes, no trace of his body is found. The mystery of Mason’s disappearance ignites a global media frenzy. It draws in police, reporters, and psychics from around the world - all obsessed with one question: Where is Mason Miller? Years later, after the wrongful conviction of Mason's music teacher, the local tabloid journalist who broke the story launches this podcast to unravel the mystery. She personally witnessed an event in 2014 that was beyond belief - something extraordinary and unexplainable. Now she’s determined to challenge the official story. But will the world believe her? Starring Mei Mac (My Neighbour Totoro), Adam Buxton (Adam and Joe, Hot Fuzz), and Allan Corduner (Tár, Defiance), Up In Smoke in an eight-part supernatural thriller written and directed by Guy Larsen and Cambria Bailey-Jones. New episodes available weekly.