Unresolved
Unresolved
Unresolved

Unresolved Productions
History
Unresolved
422 episodes

  • Unresolved

    Preview: The Titanic Poisoning (Patreon Exclusive)

    2/19/2026 | 1 mins.
    This is a preview for an Unresolved bonus episode, available for those that support the show on Patreon. If you'd like to listen along to this and other Patreon Exclusive bonus episodes, become a supporter at https://patreon.com/unresolvedpod or by clicking on the link below: 

The Titanic Poisoning - Unresolved (Patreon) 

    The Titanic Poisoning - Unresolved (Patreon)

  • Unresolved

    The Epstein Scandal (Epilogue?)

    2/18/2026 | 34 mins.
    After wrapping up the Epstein scandal series last week, a couple of things continued to irk me. So I’m back for an epilogue of sorts… an episode that may be the end of my take on the Epstein story for good, or maybe just for now. Only time will tell.

  • Unresolved

    The Epstein Scandal (Part Seven: The System)

    2/13/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    "If we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those three million files."

    Between his release from jail in 2009 and his arrest in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein maintained relationships with some of the most powerful people in the world. He traveled freely and regularly hosted gatherings at his properties. He gave money to institutions that accepted it without public acknowledgment. And he continued to position himself as a connector, someone whose value lay in his ability to bring people together.

    The evidence released in 2025 and 2026 following the surprising passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act confirms what many had suspected: that Epstein's network did not collapse after his conviction. Instead, it appears, this system adapted...

    Part 7/7

    Hosting, production, research, and writing by Micheal Whelan

    Additional research & writing by Amelia White and Ira Rai

    Learn more about this podcast at http://unresolved.me

    Check out the podcast store at unresolved.dashery.com

    If you would like to support this podcast, consider heading to https://www.patreon.com/unresolvedpod to become a Patron or Producer

  • Unresolved

    Announcement - Q&A and Merch

    2/09/2026 | 2 mins.
    With season 10 coming to an end, Micheal shares a few thoughts about what's to come, including a special Q&A episode and a brand-new merch store!

    If you'd like to get your question featured in the upcoming Q&A episode, please send all inquiries to:

    [email protected]

    +18312003550 or (831) 200-3550

    To find the newly-launched Unresolved merch store, please check out:

    https://unresolved.dashery.com

    Thank you to everyone who checks out the merch store and submits a question, I cannot wait to hear what you want to know. Cheers!

  • Unresolved

    The Epstein Scandal (Part Six: EDKH)

    1/30/2026 | 45 mins.
    "The evidence points to a combination of negligence and misconduct."

    In the early hours of 10 August 2019, correctional officers at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan began their rounds. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers approached a cell on the ninth floor of the facility’s Special Housing Unit, a segregated area used for inmates who require administrative separation. Inside that cell was Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous sixty-six year old detainee facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

    When officers looked inside the cell that morning, Epstein was unresponsive. He was found hanging. Emergency measures were initiated, and he was transported to New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was quickly pronounced dead...

    Part 6/7

    Research & writing by Amelia White and Ira Rai

    Hosting, production, and additional research & writing by Micheal Whelan

    Learn more about this podcast at http://unresolved.me

    If you would like to support this podcast, consider heading to https://www.patreon.com/unresolvedpod to become a Patron or Producer

About Unresolved

Every day, stories unfold that have no resolution. Unresolved is an immersive look at those stories, as host Micheal Whelan tries to determine why these stories - unsolved crimes and other unexplained phenomena - have no ending.
History

