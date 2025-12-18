Open app
Unguarded by Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet
  • Unguarded by Fred VanVleet

    EPISODE 003: KEVIN DURANT - Goat Talk, Rockets, 2019 Raptors Championship, Cannabis and more

    12/16/2025 | 2h 16 mins.

    Episode 004 of Unguarded features NBA superstar Kevin Durant joining Fred VanVleet for an unfiltered conversation on GOAT debates, the Houston Rockets, and the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship. Fred and KD also discuss cannabis being removed from the NBA’s banned substance list, how to fix the NBA All-Star Game, and the continued growth of Jabari Smith Jr. Real basketball talk, league insight, and culture straight from two of the game’s best.Keywords: NBA podcast, basketball podcast, Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant, NBA culture, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, NBA All-Star Game, player perspective, sports podcast

  • Unguarded by Fred VanVleet

    EPISODE 002: NIL, LANE KIFFIN, DILLON BROOKS, FANS, RAPTORS PARADE

    12/11/2025 | 1h 44 mins.

    NIL drama, Lane Kiffin headlines, Dillon Brooks energy, a Luka conspiracy, and a Raptors parade story you’ve never heard. Fred and Marquez break it all down in another hilarious, unfiltered episode of Unguarded.

  • Unguarded by Fred VanVleet

    EPISODE 001: RAPTORS, NBA YOUNGBOY, STEPH CURRY and more.

    12/06/2025 | 1h 10 mins.

    The debut of Unguarded is here. Fred and Marquez rewind to the Raptors championship days, react to Steph Curry stepping away from Under Armour, and swap stories about Fred at the NBA YoungBoy concert. Plus, our first wave of callers jump in to debate, joke, and talk their shit with Fred. A chaotic, honest, late-night vibe to kick things off.

About Unguarded by Fred VanVleet

Unguarded is the official podcast of NBA champion Fred VanVleet, offering fans exclusive access to real conversations about basketball, life, and culture. Hosted by Fred and his longtime friend Marquez Beeks, the show blends behind-the-scenes NBA insight with unfiltered discussions you won’t hear anywhere else. Featuring live fan call-ins, each episode brings authentic, unfiltered access to Fred’s world.
