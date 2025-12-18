EPISODE 003: KEVIN DURANT - Goat Talk, Rockets, 2019 Raptors Championship, Cannabis and more
12/16/2025 | 2h 16 mins.
Episode 004 of Unguarded features NBA superstar Kevin Durant joining Fred VanVleet for an unfiltered conversation on GOAT debates, the Houston Rockets, and the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship. Fred and KD also discuss cannabis being removed from the NBA’s banned substance list, how to fix the NBA All-Star Game, and the continued growth of Jabari Smith Jr. Real basketball talk, league insight, and culture straight from two of the game’s best.Keywords: NBA podcast, basketball podcast, Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant, NBA culture, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, NBA All-Star Game, player perspective, sports podcast
EPISODE 002: NIL, LANE KIFFIN, DILLON BROOKS, FANS, RAPTORS PARADE
12/11/2025 | 1h 44 mins.
NIL drama, Lane Kiffin headlines, Dillon Brooks energy, a Luka conspiracy, and a Raptors parade story you’ve never heard. Fred and Marquez break it all down in another hilarious, unfiltered episode of Unguarded.
EPISODE 001: RAPTORS, NBA YOUNGBOY, STEPH CURRY and more.
12/06/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
The debut of Unguarded is here. Fred and Marquez rewind to the Raptors championship days, react to Steph Curry stepping away from Under Armour, and swap stories about Fred at the NBA YoungBoy concert. Plus, our first wave of callers jump in to debate, joke, and talk their shit with Fred. A chaotic, honest, late-night vibe to kick things off.
