Randy's life has become a covert, paranoid and isolated operation. "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" rages on and the pressure mounts as Randy is deployed to an active war zone.

Randy is invited to The White House. All eyes of the Secret Service will be on him and his private life. Randy is terrified, but how can he say no to the President?

Debates rage amongst the public, press and politicians as "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" hangs in the balance. Randy struggles to imagine a reality where the policy no longer exists.

The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" era is now officially over. Does that mean Randy can finally have a normal life now, and what, exactly, is normal?

About Unfit For Service

Randy Taylor became a soldier to serve America. But he was forced to live a life plagued by paranoia, secrecy and isolation. For years, Randy hid his true identity while risking his life in the United States Army. This is his harrowing, untold story. Unfit for Service is an 8-episode series with new episodes publishing Monday mornings. Series launches with the first two episodes on October 21. Unfit for Service is a production of Wavland and Vespucci and is hosted by Eric Marcus.