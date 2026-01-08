Welcome to Unearthing Optimism: A Podcast by the Arbor Day Foundation
1/06/2026 | 0 mins.
Welcome to Unearthing Optimism, a podcast presented by the Arbor Day Foundation. Hosted by CEO Dan Lambe, this series highlights the individuals and initiatives working to create environmental progress through practical, nature-based solutions. Each episode features conversations with community leaders, scientists, and advocates who share their experiences and insights on how nature can help address today’s most pressing challenges. Subscribe to stay informed and inspired by stories that reflect commitment, collaboration, and a shared vision for a healthier planet.Follow UsFacebook @ArborDayInstagram @ArborDayFoundationLinkedIn @Arbor Day FoundationPresented by the Arbor Day Foundationwww.ArborDay.org Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Unearthing Optimism