PodcastsScienceUnearthing Optimism
Unearthing Optimism
Unearthing Optimism

Arbor Day Foundation
ScienceEarth Sciences
Unearthing Optimism
    Welcome to Unearthing Optimism: A Podcast by the Arbor Day Foundation

    1/06/2026 | 0 mins.

    Welcome to Unearthing Optimism, a podcast presented by the Arbor Day Foundation. Hosted by CEO Dan Lambe, this series highlights the individuals and initiatives working to create environmental progress through practical, nature-based solutions. Each episode features conversations with community leaders, scientists, and advocates who share their experiences and insights on how nature can help address today’s most pressing challenges. Subscribe to stay informed and inspired by stories that reflect commitment, collaboration, and a shared vision for a healthier planet.Follow UsFacebook @ArborDayInstagram @ArborDayFoundationLinkedIn @Arbor Day FoundationPresented by the Arbor Day Foundationwww.ArborDay.org Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About Unearthing Optimism

From the Arbor Day Foundation, Unearthing Optimism brings you into the heart of a new kind of conversation about the future of our planet — one rooted in hope, resilience, and the lessons nature offers. In each episode, Arbor Day Foundation CEO Dan Lambe uncovers fresh perspectives and real-world stories about enduring optimism in the face of environmental challenges. Through conversations with visionaries, experts, and community leaders, we explore how nature, and the people who champion it, can strengthen communities, and foster a more sustainable, vibrant future. Join us as we find beauty, wisdom, and solutions in the environment around us. We're not just imagining a better world, we're growing one.
ScienceEarth SciencesNatural Sciences

