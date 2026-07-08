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Get Birding

Peanut & Crumb
LeisureNatural Sciences
Get Birding
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Get Birding

    The Boom of the Bittern with Jeremy Vine

    07/08/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this episode, we're exploring the reed beds of RSPB Ham Wall, where decades of habitat restoration have helped some of the UK's most spectacular wetland birds make a remarkable comeback.

    Host Sean Bean is joined by broadcaster Jeremy Vine, who proves you don't need to know your sparrows from your sparrowhawks to enjoy birdwatching. Sean also meets Stephen Couch from the RSPB to learn more about the wetlands and their inhabitants, and is introduced to a new friend of the show, lifelong birder Jeff Holmes, whose decades of watching—and listening to—the Somerset Levels have given him a unique insight into the wildlife that lives there.

    Plus, Dr Mya-Rose Craig is back to answer your birding questions, while nature beatboxer Jason Singh explores the unmistakable booming call of the bittern.

    Produced by Hana Walker-Brown. Executive Producer is Jane Gerber.

    This is a Get Birding Production.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Birding

    Learning to Fly with Dr Mya-Rose Craig

    06/24/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this episode, we're following a new generation — from fledgling birds leaving the nest for the first time to young people discovering the natural world for themselves.

    Host Sean Bean is joined by conservationist and author Dr Mya-Rose Craig, who explores the rapid rise of birding among Gen Z, how spending time with nature can support mental wellbeing, and why making the outdoors accessible to everyone is more important than ever.

    Jenny Shelton from the Wildlife Trusts reveals the remarkable journeys young birds take as they prepare for their first flight, from branching owls to globe-trotting swifts, while nature beatboxer Jason Singh helps us tune into the sounds of the corvid family — crows, rooks and ravens — and the stories and folklore that surround them.

    Plus, young birders from around the world share how watching birds has helped them slow down, switch off from the digital world, reconnect with nature and find a sense of community.

    Produced by Hana Walker-Brown. Executive Producer is Jane Gerber.

    This is a Get Birding Production.

    The podcast is made in collaboration with Forest Holidays, which encourages birdwatching as part of their guests’ stays, with nature sensitive cabins available in 13 incredible locations across the UK. Use the code GETBIRDING26 when booking, for £40 off a 3-night break or £60 off a 4 or 7 night break. The code expires on 30 June 2026 and is for breaks bookable until 1 October 2026.

    To find out more, visit www.forestholidays.co.uk

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Birding

    Singing with Nightingales

    06/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this special episode, our resident birder, composer and nature beatboxer Jason Singh heads into the Sussex woods after dark for Singing with Nightingales — a unique experience that draws guests and musicians back year after year to witness one of nature’s most enchanting performances.

    For a brief period between mid-April and the end of May, around five thousand pairs of nightingales migrate from Sub-Saharan Africa to southern England, where males fill the night air with their remarkable courtship songs.

    Alongside folk singer, nature activist and founder of Singing with Nightingales, Sam Lee, Jason explores the beauty, mystery and musicality of the nightingale, while reflecting on the challenges facing this iconic bird and why its song matters now more than ever.

    Singing with Nightingales

    https://www.singingwithnightingales.co.uk/

    Produced by Hana Walker-Brown. Executive Producer is Jane Gerber.

    This is a Get Birding Production.

    The podcast is made in collaboration with Forest Holidays, which encourages birdwatching as part of their guests’ stays, with nature sensitive cabins available in 13 incredible locations across the UK. Use the code GETBIRDING26 when booking, for £40 off a 3-night break or £60 off a 4 or 7 night break. The code expires on 30 June 2026 and is for breaks bookable until 1 October 2026.
    To find out more, visit www.forestholidays.co.uk

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Birding

    Birding for Mental Health

    05/27/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode, we’re exploring the connection between birds, nature and mental wellbeing — and why spending time outdoors can help us feel calmer and more connected.

    Host Sean Bean is joined by singer and actor Will Young, who reflects on rediscovering nature, gardening and the comfort birds have brought him through difficult times. Nature beatboxer and composer Jason Singh shares how birdsong creates a living symphony, while Kings College Professor Andrea Mechelli explains the science behind nature’s positive impact on stress, mood and loneliness.

    Plus, Dr Mya-Rose Craig answers your birding questions, as Sean and Will reflect on creativity, grief, childhood memories and the peace that birdwatching can bring.

    Produced by Hana Walker-Brown. Executive Producer is Jane Gerber.

    This is a Get Birding Production.

    Wild Minds Substack by Andrea Mechelli

    https://andreamechelli.substack.com/

    The podcast is made in collaboration with Forest Holidays, which encourages birdwatching as part of their guests’ stays, with nature sensitive cabins available in 13 incredible locations across the UK. Use the code GETBIRDING26 when booking, for £40 off a 3-night break or £60 off a 4 or 7 night break. The code expires on 30 June 2026 and is for breaks bookable until 1 October 2026.

    To find out more, visit www.forestholidays.co.uk
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Birding

    The Dawn Chorus with Will Young

    05/13/2026 | 32 mins.
    Join The Flock for exclusive content: https://getbird.ing/starling-payment-form/

    In this episode, we’re tuning into one of nature’s greatest performances—the Dawn Chorus—and the remarkable reasons birds fill the early morning with song.

    Along the way, host Sean Bean is joined by singer and actor Will Young, who reflects on rediscovering his love of birds, and sound artist Alice Boyd on finding inspiration in listening closely to the natural world.

    Plus, Dr Mya-Rose Craig answers your birding questions, and Jenny Shelton from the Wildlife Trusts shares how changing landscapes are reshaping the soundscape of Britain—and what that means for the future of birdsong.

    Produced by Hana Walker-Brown. Executive Producer is Jane Gerber.
    This is a Get Birding Production.

    Wildlife Trusts Dawn Chorus Events

    https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/dawn-chorus-day

    The podcast is made in collaboration with Forest Holidays, which encourages birdwatching as part of their guests’ stays, with nature sensitive cabins available in 13 incredible locations across the UK. Use the code GETBIRDING26 when booking, for £40 off a 3-night break or £60 off a 4 or 7 night break. The code expires on 30 June 2026 and is for breaks bookable until 1 October 2026.

    To find out more, visit www.forestholidays.co.uk

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Get Birding
The multi-award-winning podcast helping everyone, everywhere connect with nature by discovering more about the birds around us. Hosted by actor and longtime birder, Sean Bean.Get Birding’s purpose has been recognised by awards including:British Podcast Awards 2022 & 2025: Climate & SustainabilityAudio Production Awards 2024: Best New Voice, & ClimateAnthem Award 2022 & Lovies Award 2023: Equity, Diversity & InclusionPast hosts include BBC Wild Isles presenter & Strictly winner Hamza Yassin; 23 year old ornithologist & environmentalist Dr Mya-Rose Craig; and YouTuber City Girl in Nature, and our supporters include RSPB, National Trust, Natural History Museum, Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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