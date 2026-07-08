In this episode, we're following a new generation — from fledgling birds leaving the nest for the first time to young people discovering the natural world for themselves.



Host Sean Bean is joined by conservationist and author Dr Mya-Rose Craig, who explores the rapid rise of birding among Gen Z, how spending time with nature can support mental wellbeing, and why making the outdoors accessible to everyone is more important than ever.



Jenny Shelton from the Wildlife Trusts reveals the remarkable journeys young birds take as they prepare for their first flight, from branching owls to globe-trotting swifts, while nature beatboxer Jason Singh helps us tune into the sounds of the corvid family — crows, rooks and ravens — and the stories and folklore that surround them.



Plus, young birders from around the world share how watching birds has helped them slow down, switch off from the digital world, reconnect with nature and find a sense of community.



Produced by Hana Walker-Brown. Executive Producer is Jane Gerber.



This is a Get Birding Production.



The podcast is made in collaboration with Forest Holidays, which encourages birdwatching as part of their guests’ stays, with nature sensitive cabins available in 13 incredible locations across the UK. Use the code GETBIRDING26 when booking, for £40 off a 3-night break or £60 off a 4 or 7 night break. The code expires on 30 June 2026 and is for breaks bookable until 1 October 2026.



To find out more, visit www.forestholidays.co.uk



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