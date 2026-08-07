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WhatCulture Gaming

WhatCulture.com
Entertainment NewsLeisure
WhatCulture Gaming
Latest episode

2108 episodes

  • WhatCulture Gaming

    Which Video Game Ending Would You Rewrite?

    08/07/2026 | 1h
    Scott, Joe and Josh take your questions!

    Spoilers for Ghost of Yotei and Spider-Man 2 from 33:25 - 42:00
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • WhatCulture Gaming

    Xbox's Disc-To-Digital Half Measure

    08/05/2026 | 57 mins.
    Scott and Josh run down the week's news stories, including Xbox's leaked disc-to-digital launch, Dave Bautista being in talks to play Kratos and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • WhatCulture Gaming

    Halo: Campaign Evolved Is Dividing Fans

    08/03/2026 | 47 mins.
    Scott and Josh run down what they've been playing! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • WhatCulture Gaming

    What's The Worst Part Of Your Favourite Game?

    07/31/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Scott and Josh take your questions! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • WhatCulture Gaming

    The Big Gears Of War: E-Day Hands-On

    07/30/2026 | 49 mins.
    Scott is joined by Dan for hands-on impressions of Gears of War: E-Day, as well as some of the industry's biggest talking points. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About WhatCulture Gaming
Weekly gaming podcasts from WhatCulture.com bringing you the best insider perspectives, breaking news, interviews, discussions, quizzes and much more!Podcast theme music by Transistor.fm. Learn how to start a podcast here.See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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