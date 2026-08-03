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196 episodes
- To kick off Moiya's book month, here's a deep dive into the philosophy and science of creativity. Between Plato's thoughts on poets and tips for surviving the creativity crisis, hopefully you'll learn something that ignites your creative spark!
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Preorder Moiya's book, MOTHERS OF INVENTION
Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
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Take the annual Multitude Survey
Find Us Online
Website: palebluepod.com
Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod
Credits
Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com
About Us
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Moiya and Connie zoom out past the cosmic web of galaxies and the surface of last scattering to discuss the shape of the universe at its largest scales. At the end, Connie ranks some juicy secrets.
Messages
Order our MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
Listen to Wow if True every other Wednesday
Find Us Online
Website: palebluepod.com
Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod
Credits
Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com
About Us
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Short answer: No. Listen to learn the longer answer involving timeline inconsistencies and energy thresholds, and stick around to test your mettle against the Mandela Effect.
**Correction: The LHC tunnel is 27km in circumference, not diameter**
Messages
PRE-ORDER OUR MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
Listen to This Guy Sucked every Thursday
Find Us Online
Website: palebluepod.com
Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod
Credits
Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com
About Us
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Besties Moiya and Connie babble about a bunch of astronomical bywords beginning with B. But beware, some are a bit bonkers.
Note: Moiya realized during review that she mispronounced Baade, but the bit was too good to remove.
Messages
PRE-ORDER OUR MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
Listen to Simple & Clean every Sunday
Find Us Online
Website: palebluepod.com
Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod
Credits
Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com
About Us
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- ...everything. Marvel got everything quantum wrong, but that's okay. Moiya is here to tell Connie the true history and science of quantum physics.
Messages
PRE-ORDER OUR MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
Listen to Dreaming Against the Machine every Wednesday
Find Us Online
Website: palebluepod.com
Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod
Credits
Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com
About Us
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Pale Blue Pod
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and comedian Corinne Caputo demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.Podcast website
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