Neutron stars at the botanical garden
Neutron stars at the botanical garden

This week Moiya and Corinne are talking about neutron stars, magnetars, and pulsars. Oh my! Corinne plans to enter her Baade era and Moiya geeks out about a cool science communication conference she attended.
5/1/2023
51:59
Hubble space telescope by a campfire
Hubble space telescope by a campfire

This week Moiya and Corinne are celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope's 33rd birthday! They talk about the long road to Hubble's launch, the difference between telescopes and instruments, and some of HST's most important discoveries.
4/24/2023
54:53
Prospect review in a lush forest
Prospect review in a lush forest

This week Moiya and Corinne review the 2018 movie Prospect starring Pedro Pascal. Corinne gets excited about their use of practical effects and Moiya geeks out about the movie's worldbuilding, especially the way it uses language. At the end, they give Prospect a score out of 15 space gems.
4/17/2023
59:15
Carl Sagan in a horse barn
Carl Sagan in a horse barn

This week Moiya and Corinne honor the man who inspired the podcast's name: Carl Sagan! Corinne explains how Sagan spilled government secrets to get a job and Moiya reveals the mixed reactions to his science communication work.
4/10/2023
55:46
Space water in a seaside cottage
Space water in a seaside cottage

This week Moiya and Corinne talk about how Earth got its water, water elsewhere in the solar system, and astronomers' search for water (and life!) on exoplanets. Corinne updates us on her monstera plant and Moiya tells a tragically hilarious story from history.
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and comedian Corinne Caputo demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Chartable - https://chartable.com/privacy