Prospect review in a lush forest

This week Moiya and Corinne review the 2018 movie Prospect starring Pedro Pascal. Corinne gets excited about their use of practical effects and Moiya geeks out about the movie's worldbuilding, especially the way it uses language. At the end, they give Prospect a score out of 15 space gems.