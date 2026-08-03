Moiya and Connie zoom out past the cosmic web of galaxies and the surface of last scattering to discuss the shape of the universe at its largest scales. At the end, Connie ranks some juicy secrets.

Messages

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Find Us Online

Website: palebluepod.com

Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod

Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod

Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod



Credits

Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com

Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24

Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com

Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com

Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com



About Us

Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.

Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.