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Pale Blue Pod

Multitude
AstronomyScience
Pale Blue Pod
Latest episode

196 episodes

  • Pale Blue Pod

    Creativity: a history and a crisis

    08/03/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    To kick off Moiya's book month, here's a deep dive into the philosophy and science of creativity. Between Plato's thoughts on poets and tips for surviving the creativity crisis, hopefully you'll learn something that ignites your creative spark!
    Messages
    Order our MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
    Preorder Moiya's book, MOTHERS OF INVENTION
    Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
    Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
    Take the annual Multitude Survey

    Find Us Online
    Website: palebluepod.com
    Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
    Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
    Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod

    Credits
    Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
    Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
    Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
    Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
    Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com

    About Us
    Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
    Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pale Blue Pod

    the Edge of the Universe

    07/27/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Moiya and Connie zoom out past the cosmic web of galaxies and the surface of last scattering to discuss the shape of the universe at its largest scales. At the end, Connie ranks some juicy secrets.
    Messages
    Order our MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
    Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
    Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
    Listen to Wow if True every other Wednesday

    Find Us Online
    Website: palebluepod.com
    Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
    Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
    Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod

    Credits
    Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
    Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
    Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
    Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
    Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com

    About Us
    Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
    Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pale Blue Pod

    Is CERN shifting timelines?

    07/20/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Short answer: No. Listen to learn the longer answer involving timeline inconsistencies and energy thresholds, and stick around to test your mettle against the Mandela Effect.
    **Correction: The LHC tunnel is 27km in circumference, not diameter**
    Messages
    PRE-ORDER OUR MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
    Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
    Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
    Listen to This Guy Sucked every Thursday

    Find Us Online
    Website: palebluepod.com
    Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
    Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
    Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod

    Credits
    Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
    Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
    Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
    Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
    Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com

    About Us
    Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
    Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pale Blue Pod

    B is for Bastronomy

    07/13/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Besties Moiya and Connie babble about a bunch of astronomical bywords beginning with B. But beware, some are a bit bonkers.

    Note: Moiya realized during review that she mispronounced Baade, but the bit was too good to remove.
    Messages
    PRE-ORDER OUR MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
    Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
    Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
    Listen to Simple & Clean every Sunday

    Find Us Online
    Website: palebluepod.com
    Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
    Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
    Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod

    Credits
    Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
    Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
    Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
    Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
    Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com

    About Us
    Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
    Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pale Blue Pod

    What Marvel got wrong about the Quantum realm

    07/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    ...everything. Marvel got everything quantum wrong, but that's okay. Moiya is here to tell Connie the true history and science of quantum physics.
    Messages
    PRE-ORDER OUR MERCH! certifiedcrucial.com/collections/pale-blue-pod
    Become a star and join the patreon at patreon.com/palebluepod!
    Go supernova and support Pale Blue Pod on PayPal
    Listen to Dreaming Against the Machine every Wednesday

    Find Us Online
    Website: palebluepod.com
    Patreon: patreon.com/palebluepod
    Twitter: twitter.com/PaleBluePod
    Instagram: instagram.com/palebluepod

    Credits
    Host Dr. Moiya McTier. @GoAstroMo, Website: moiyamctier.com
    Host Connie Gibbs. @constar24
    Editor Mischa Stanton. Twitter: @mischaetc, Website: mischastanton.com
    Cover artist Shae McMullin. Twitter: @thereshaegoes, Website: shaemcmullin.com
    Theme musician Evan Johnston. Website: evanjohnstonmusic.com

    About Us
    Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and her best friend ConStar demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
    Pale Blue Pod is a member of the Multitude Collective.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Pale Blue Pod
Pale Blue Pod is an astronomy podcast for people who are overwhelmed by the universe but want to be its friend. Astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier and comedian Corinne Caputo demystify space one topic at a time with open eyes, open arms, and open mouths (from so much laughing and jaw-dropping). By the end of each episode, the cosmos will feel a little less “ahhh too scary” and a lot more “ohhh, so cool!” New episodes every Monday.
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