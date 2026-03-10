Open app
Oceanography
Pine Forest Media
Science
Oceanography
  Oceanography

    What is the Deep Sea Even Like? with Dr. Thomas Linley

    03/10/2026 | 56 mins.
    What is the deep sea — really? Deep-sea researcher Dr. Thom Linley (Curator of Fishes at Te Papa Tongarewa, National Museum of New Zealand) breaks down the deep ocean as a connected world with distinct zones, ecosystems, and rules — not one mysterious “blob.” From the bathyal and abyssal to the hadal trenches, this conversation maps what’s down there, how life survives crushing pressure and perpetual darkness, and why the deep sea functions as the engine under the hood of the entire planet.

    This episode explores:
    What counts as “deep sea” (and why the definition is changing)
    The major deep-sea zones and how they blend into each other
    Whale falls — the deep ocean’s sudden “feast events” and the strange life they power
    Why trenches can be food-rich funnels (and why that matters)
    How deep-sea animals adapt at the molecular level (cells, fats, enzymes)
    The technology that makes deep-sea science possible: landers, traps, cameras, and autonomous systems
    The reality of deep-sea pollution: plastic and “forever chemicals” showing up even at extreme depths
    Why museum collections are time capsules for future ocean science

    And this is part one of a deep dive: next episode continues into ocean trenches and the hadal zone with Prof. Alan Jamieson, co-host of The Deep Sea Podcast.
    If you’re into thoughtful mythbusting, weird deep-ocean ecology, and the real logistics of studying a place humans can barely access — you’re in the right place.

    Support our science communication by joining us on Patreon or sending us a gift on PayPal

    Special thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for sponsoring this episode.

    Episode Guests: Dr. Thomas Linley
    Listen to the Deep Sea Podcast!
    Browse Dr. Linley’s publications on Google Scholar

    Episode Transcript and more information on the Pine Forest Media website
    Follow Pine Forest Media on Instagram @pineforestmedia

    Hosted, produced, and edited by Clark Marchese
    Cover art by Jomiro Eming
    Theme music by Nela Ruiz
  Oceanography

    What is Ocean Deoxygenation? with Dr. Sven Pallacks

    03/03/2026 | 38 mins.
    Ocean oxygen shapes marine life in ways most of us never think about. This episode explores how oxygen enters the ocean (air–sea exchange and photosynthesis), how it circulates through surface waters and the deep sea, and why scientists track changes in oxygen over time. Learn what oxygen minimum zones are, how they form, and what they can mean for midwater ecosystems in the mesopelagic (“twilight”) zone.

    Featuring research that uses fossil fish ear bones (otoliths) preserved in seafloor sediment, the conversation looks back thousands of years to reconstruct a past oxygen shift in the Mediterranean—and what long-term records can teach us about ocean dynamics today.

    Support our science communication by joining us on Patreon or sending us a gift on PayPal

    Special thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for sponsoring this episode.

    Episode Guests: Dr. Sven Pallacks
    Find Dr. Pallacks’ publications on Google Scholar
    Read Dr. Pallacks’ article, Ocean deoxygenation linked to ancient mesopelagic fish decline.
    Visit the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute website
    Visit the O'DEA Lab here

    Episode Transcript and more information on the Pine Forest Media website
    Follow Pine Forest Media on Instagram @pineforestmedia
    Hosted, produced, and edited by Clark Marchese
    Cover art by Jomiro Eming
    Theme music by Nela Ruiz
  • Oceanography

    Ocean Story Hour with Anabelle Chaumun

    02/24/2026 | 38 mins.
    Making marine biodiversity visible for everyone Marine biodiversity is vast, complex—and mostly out of sight. In this “ocean story hour” episode, a Paris-based science communicator, Anabelle Chaumun, shares how to translate marine research into stories people can actually feel and remember. We explore why misinformation spreads faster than evidence, why ocean issues can feel distant, and how storytelling (and images) can make the invisible ocean world tangible. Anabelle also introduces EMBRC (the European Marine Biological Resource Centre) and how its network of marine stations supports research that improves food safety, sustainable aquaculture, and ecosystem understanding across Europe. Along the way, we dig into solutions-oriented communication, ethics, representation, and documentary photography as a tool to amplify communities often missing from environmental narratives.
    Support our science communication by joining us on Patreon or sending us a gift on PayPal

    Special thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for sponsoring this episode.

    Episode Guests: Anabelle Chaumun
    Connect with Anabelle Chaumun on LinkedIn
    Visit the European Marine Biological Resource Center (EMBRC) website

    Communications: for science and society, Ministère de l'Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l'Espace by Anabelle Chaumun
    Artists residencies as part of the TREC expedition
    EMBRC's latest annual report 2024
    EMBRC's website
    A few examples of applications of EMBRC research:
    Portugal: Preventing a deadly dinner: How EMBRC Portugal’s marine research is keeping dinners safe
    Greece: Innovative disease control strategies in marine aquaculture
    EMBRC Political Recommendations

    Episode Transcript and more information on the Pine Forest Media website
    Follow Pine Forest Media on Instagram @pineforestmedia
    Hosted, produced, and edited by Clark Marchese
    Cover art by Jomiro Eming
    Theme music by Nela Ruiz

  • Oceanography

    Science Toward Solutions: Ocean Microplastic Research with Dr. Winnie-Courtene Jones

    02/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    What have we learned about microplastics over the last 20 years? This episode surveys two decades of ocean microplastics science: where microplastics come from (fibers, tires, fragmentation, microbeads), where they’re found (shorelines, water column, sea ice, deep sea), and what research shows about impacts across food webs and ecosystems. It also unpacks major gaps—nanoplastics, fragmentation rates, and the thousands of chemicals used in plastics—plus why scientists argue for a precautionary approach even as human-health research evolves. Finally, learn how microplastics are measured at sea (manta trawls, spectroscopy) and why contamination control matters. The episode connects the science to policy, including the UN Plastics Treaty debates over production cuts vs waste management.

    Support our science communication by joining us on Patreon or sending us a gift on PayPal

    Special thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for sponsoring this episode.

    Episode Guests: Dr. Winnie Courtene-Jones
    Follow Dr. Courtene Jones on Blue Sky
    Find the article 20 Years of Microplastic Research: What have we learned?
    Connect with the Scientists’ Coalition for an Effective Plastics Treaty on LinkedIn
    Review Dr Courtene-Jones’ publications on Google Scholar

    Explore artwork by Benjamin Von Wong

    Listen to Plastic Podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts
    Plastic Podcast: The Truth about Biodegradable Plastics
    Plastic Podcast: Busan and Beyond - A UN Treaty on Plastics

    Episode Transcript and more information on the Pine Forest Media website
    Follow Pine Forest Media on Instagram @pineforestmedia
    Hosted, produced, and edited by Clark Marchese
    Cover art by Jomiro Eming
    Theme music by Nela Ruiz

  • Oceanography

    Marine Heat Waves and Japanese Meteorology with Mr. Hirotaka Sato

    02/10/2026 | 38 mins.
    Marine heat waves can make summer heat even worse. New climate research shows that unusually warm ocean conditions don’t just damage marine ecosystems — they can also intensify extreme heat on land. In this episode, Mr. Hirotaka Sato, a Japan Meteorological Agency climate scientist explains how marine heat waves form, why the ocean stores most of Earth’s excess heat, and how a 2023 marine heat wave near northern Japan amplified record-breaking temperatures onshore. Learn the mechanisms behind ocean–atmosphere heat transfer, reduced cloud cover, humidity feedbacks, and weakened sea-breeze cooling. The discussion connects sea surface temperature, climate feedback loops, and extreme weather risk — and explains why warming oceans matter for future heat waves, forecasting, and public safety.

    Support our science communication by joining us on Patreon or sending us a gift on PayPal

    Special thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for sponsoring this episode.

    Episode Guests: Mr. Hirotaka Sato
    Find the article we discussed, Impact of an unprecedented marine heatwave on extremely hot summer over Northern Japan in 2023.
    Review Mr. Sato’s publications on Google Scholar
    Visit the Japan Meterological Agency’s Website
    JMA Annual Report on Extreme Cliamte Events
    JMA Report on Climate Change in Japan 2025
    Episode Transcript and more information on the Pine Forest Media website
    Follow Pine Forest Media on Instagram @pineforestmedia
    Hosted, produced, and edited by Clark Marchese
    Cover art by Jomiro Eming
    Theme music by Nela Ruiz
About Oceanography

Oceanography is a weekly marine science podcast exploring the latest ocean research, climate science, and environmental discoveries. From whale communication and underwater soundscapes to sustainable fishing gear and microplastic pollution, we dive deep into the science shaping our understanding of the world’s oceans. Each episode features conversations with marine biologists, oceanographers, and climate scientists working on the frontlines of ocean conservation and climate change. You'll learn about deep sea ecosystems, endangered species protection, and the powerful connections between ocean health and life on land. If you're passionate about the ocean, climate change, or environmental science—and want to hear directly from the researchers uncovering new insights—you’re in the right place.Oceanography is produced by Pine Forest Media, an independent podcast network focused on environmental research, science communication, and why it all matters. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
