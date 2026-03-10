What is the deep sea — really? Deep-sea researcher Dr. Thom Linley (Curator of Fishes at Te Papa Tongarewa, National Museum of New Zealand) breaks down the deep ocean as a connected world with distinct zones, ecosystems, and rules — not one mysterious “blob.” From the bathyal and abyssal to the hadal trenches, this conversation maps what’s down there, how life survives crushing pressure and perpetual darkness, and why the deep sea functions as the engine under the hood of the entire planet.



This episode explores:

What counts as “deep sea” (and why the definition is changing)

The major deep-sea zones and how they blend into each other

Whale falls — the deep ocean’s sudden “feast events” and the strange life they power

Why trenches can be food-rich funnels (and why that matters)

How deep-sea animals adapt at the molecular level (cells, fats, enzymes)

The technology that makes deep-sea science possible: landers, traps, cameras, and autonomous systems

The reality of deep-sea pollution: plastic and “forever chemicals” showing up even at extreme depths

Why museum collections are time capsules for future ocean science



And this is part one of a deep dive: next episode continues into ocean trenches and the hadal zone with Prof. Alan Jamieson, co-host of The Deep Sea Podcast.

If you’re into thoughtful mythbusting, weird deep-ocean ecology, and the real logistics of studying a place humans can barely access — you’re in the right place.



Episode Guests: Dr. Thomas Linley

