We welcome back Chris Woodyard to discuss the very odd story of the Wollaton Gnomes - a 1979 reported sighting of little men in little cars by a group of children in a British park. Chris & Simon's podcast Boggarts & Banshees (Apple Podcasts)Transcript of the gnome witness children's Interview (courtesy Simon Young)Wollaton Hall (wiki)Blog by Frank Earp, who claims to have investigated the gnomes contemporary to the events. Laughing Gnome (1967) David Bowie songThe Original Fairy Investigation Society (wiki)The reborn Fairy Investigation Society (facebook)Fairy Census OneFairy Census TwoGeorge Harrison's Friar Park (and gnomes)Gnomes (wiki)Garden Gnomes (wiki)Kabouter (wiki)Klabautermann (wiki)Paracelsus book about various spirits (wiki)Tom Clark Gnomes (retail site)Books (Affiliate Links):Gnomes by Wil HuygenThe Wollaton Gnomes: A Nottingham Fairy Mystery by Dr. Simon Young (and others)A is for Arsenic - by Chris WoodyardOther books by Chris Woodyard========Got a show suggestion? Fill out this form: https://bit.ly/MTsuggestionsWant to buy someone a subscription to the commercial-free Patreon version of the show? Gift SubscriptionsBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/monstertalk--6267523/support.
--------
40:59
S04E09 - THEM! and The Monster from Newark
We're delighted to celebrate Thanksgiving with the return of Dr. Brian Regal. He's here to talk about a favorite monster film, and announce the release of his autobiography, The Monster from Newark.Links: Brian's autobiography - The Monster From Newark (affiliate link)Karen's anthology of skeptics having weird experiences:Would You Believe It? (affiliate link)Lucky Dragon No 5 (wiki)Castle Bravo test & "maru" ship (wiki)List of Giant Ant Movies List of Giant Monster MoviesThe Pet (1921)The Lost World (1925)Reptilicus MST3KBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/monstertalk--6267523/support.
--------
56:44
S04E08 CryptidCon 20244
Thanks to your generous support I was able to make it to CryptidCon 2024 and this is a chat with Karen and me, reporting on day one.I'll be heading out later today for the five and a half hour drive back home but this has been delightful and you're sure to hear more from the connections I made and the ideas I heard while immersing myself in the cryptid community once more.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/monstertalk--6267523/support.
--------
43:05
GoFundMe - Van Repair Emergency
I'm sorry to come to you with hat in hand, but our family vehicle's water pump just went out a day before I was to head up to Kentucky to go to CryptidCon. If just 10% of our listeners would donate $1 it would absolutely cover this repair and restore my confidence in heading out of town.I hate to ask but I don't know any other way to come up with the money on such short notice. So if you enjoy the show and want to hear more cryptid content in particular, please check the show notes and consider giving a buck or two to help me get our family vehicle repaired. Thanks so much for ANY consideration you give this request.https://gofund.me/95e85c4aBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/monstertalk--6267523/support.
--------
1:03
S04E07 Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose
Blake and Karen are joined by Matt Baxter to discuss the 2023 film Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, based on the story of Gef, the talking mongoose at the heart of the story.Visit our original coverage of Gef in episode #67Watch the film (Amazon affiliate link) A list of the clever things a mongoose might say...The Haunting of Alma Fielding - a recent book about Nandor Fodor's investigation of an alleged psychic (Affiliate Link) Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/monstertalk--6267523/support.
MonsterTalk: The Science Show About Monsters is a free audio podcast that critically examines the science behind cryptozoological (and legendary) creatures, such as Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, or werewolves.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/monstertalk--6267523/support.