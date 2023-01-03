Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Love. Touch. Speech. Movement. Consciousness. What do they all have in common? From before birth to after death, our brains underpin our experiences and feeli... More
ScienceLife Sciences
  • How We See
    How do we see? What parts of the brain are responsible for vision? And how can gene therapy restore sight to people living with a visual impairment?   In this episode of How We’re Wired, join evolutionary anthropologist Dr Anna Machin as she unpicks the neuroscience behind our sense of sight, from the complex computations of the retina to how gene therapy is revolutionising treatment for blindness.    With special thanks to Peter, Botond Roska, Bernard Schneider, and the Royal National Institute of the Blind.   How We’re Wired is a Fresh Air Production for The Bertarelli Foundation. Follow now so you never miss an episode.    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    36:01
  • Focus - When We're Stressed
    How does stress affect decision-making? What does burnout do to the brain? And how can parents find ways to cope with emotional exhaustion and fatigue?   In this focus episode of How We’re Wired, join producer Dr Eva Higginbotham as she explores the neuroscience of burnout, from how brain cells lose connections during chronic stress, to why we evolved fight, flight or freeze. With special thanks Sascha, Siobhan, Ciara, Rachel, Amy Arnsten, and Kendra Wilde.    How We’re Wired is a Fresh Air Production for The Bertarelli Foundation. Follow now so you never miss an episode.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    39:52
  • When We Become Parents
    How do our brains change when we become parents? What does having ‘baby brain’ really mean? And how can fathers use the science of bonding to feel close to their babies?  In this episode of How We’re Wired, join evolutionary anthropologist Dr Anna Machin as she unpicks the neuroscience of parenthood – from the evolution of how human parenting to why testosterone levels permanently drop in new fathers, and if there’s really a difference between Mum’s and Dad’s brain.    With special thanks to Adi Yaniv, Amy, Alex, and baby Frank.    How We’re Wired is a Fresh Air Production for The Bertarelli Foundation. Follow now so you never miss an episode.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/29/2023
    35:44
  • Focus - How Virtual Reality Heals Pain
    How could virtual reality cure chronic pain? What’s happening the brain when we embody an avatar? And what complex conditions might benefit from experiencing bodily illusions?   In this focus episode of How We’re Wired, join producer Dr Eva Higginbotham as she explores the science of virtual reality and how it could change the lives of people suffering from complex chronic pain conditions.   With special thanks Jasmine Ho.   How We’re Wired is a Fresh Air Production for The Bertarelli Foundation. Follow now so you never miss an episode.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/15/2023
    20:01
  • How We Feel Pain
    How do we feel pain? What parts of the brain control our reaction to painful sensations? And how is stem cell technology revolutionising the search for better treatments for chronic pain?    In this episode of How We’re Wired, join evolutionary anthropologist Dr Anna Machin as she unpicks the neuroscience of pain – from how early pain experiences can make us at risk for future problems, to the complexity of treating life-changing pain conditions like fibromyalgia, and a new system for developing novel pain relievers.   With special thanks to Rachel, Andy, and Clifford Woolf.   How We’re Wired is a Fresh Air Production for The Bertarelli Foundation. Follow now so you never miss an episode.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/1/2023
    39:44

About How We're Wired

In How We’re Wired, evolutionary anthropologist Dr Anna Machin goes behind the scenes of cutting-edge neuroscience research to uncover the fascinating stories of how our brains grow, change, and ultimately die.

Together, we’ll meet the scientists exploding our understanding of how the brain works and head into labs developing life-changing technologies. From hormones to heartbreak, we’re exploring true, personal stories of people’s lives – and brains - from birth to death, taking a deep look at the science that explains us all.

This is How We’re Wired from The Bertarelli Foundation. Subscribe or follow now for free, wherever you get your podcasts, so you never miss an episode.

