About How We're Wired

Love. Touch. Speech. Movement. Consciousness.

What do they all have in common?

From before birth to after death, our brains underpin our experiences and feelings. They make us who we are. But how?

In How We’re Wired, evolutionary anthropologist Dr Anna Machin goes behind the scenes of cutting-edge neuroscience research to uncover the fascinating stories of how our brains grow, change, and ultimately die.

Together, we’ll meet the scientists exploding our understanding of how the brain works and head into labs developing life-changing technologies. From hormones to heartbreak, we’re exploring true, personal stories of people’s lives – and brains - from birth to death, taking a deep look at the science that explains us all.

