Under the Oaks with Amy Romfo & Jenny Harrison

06. Blooming in Faith and Friendship: A Heartfelt Conversation with Regan Mauck
Making friends can be hard, but making genuine connections online? That’s a whole different story. This week, we have the absolute joy of sitting down with Regan Mauck, the creative force behind The Blooming Nest, for an inspiring chat about faith, motherhood, and discovering joy in the everyday. Regan’s journey from sewing dresses in her dorm room to inspiring over 260,000 followers with her cozy, affordable home decor is so relatable and it all comes back to one thing: staying true to yourself and being authentic. We will take you on a journey from our first Instagram interactions to real-life friendships, sharing laughs about accidental gifts and awkward blind travel dates. We explore how online relationships can blossom into authentic connections, proving that social media isn't just about likes and follows. From DIY to Divine Inspiration Discover Regan's evolution from a college student sewing dresses to a home decor enthusiast with a quarter-million followers. We discuss: The origins of The Blooming Nest and how Regan's passion shifted from DIY projects to creating cozy, affordable spaces Balancing authenticity and vulnerability in the world of social media The unexpected spiritual journey that transformed Regan's life and business A Retreat That Changed Everything Regan opens up about her experience at Church Creek, revealing: How stepping away from technology led to a profound spiritual awakening The power of community in overcoming personal fears and anxieties The ripple effect of faith on family life and business decisions Key Takeaways: The importance of staying true to your unique voice in a crowded digital landscape How embracing authenticity can lead to deeper connections with your audience The potential for personal growth when you step out of your comfort zone This episode is a sweet reminder that behind every polished feed is a real person with real struggles and joys. Whether you’re a fellow creator, a homebody, or just looking for some inspiration, Regan’s story will definitely resonate. So grab a cup of coffee, get comfy, and join Jenny and I for an honest, heartfelt conversation about faith, friendship, and growth! Follow Regan Mauck at The Blooming Nest on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/thebloomingnest
--------
31:15
05. Color Me Confident: Finding Your Signature Shades with Katie Heatherington
Curious about how the right hues can elevate your style and boost your confidence? Join on a vibrant journey as we explore the art of personal color analysis with expert, Katie Heatherington! In this episode, we're stripping down to the basics (literally - shower caps included!) to discover our perfect color palettes. Katie walks us through the process of finding our ideal seasons, from analyzing skin undertones to selecting the most flattering makeup shades. The Power of Personal Color Analysis How understanding your color season can simplify your wardrobe and makeup choices Why your natural hair and eye color play a crucial role in determining your palette The surprising impact of wearing your best colors on facial definition and overall appearance Practical Color Tips for Everyday Life Why brown mascara might be your new best friend (yes, really!) How to choose the right denim wash for your color season Tips for creating a cohesive wardrobe that mixes and matches effortlessly Beyond the Basics The connection between color analysis and personal style How knowing your colors can save you time and money while shopping The unexpected benefits of color analysis for men and children Discovering your colors can help boost confidence Get ready to see yourself in a whole new light as we explore the science and art of personal color analysis. Whether you're a fashion enthusiast or just looking to simplify your daily routine, this episode is packed with insights that will change the way you approach color in your life. So, are you ready to discover your perfect palette and step into a more confident, colorful you? Follow Katie Heatherington here https://www.instagram.com/houseofcolour_southmtpleasant
--------
36:43
04. Meet the Woman Behind Your Favorite Rom-Coms: Annabel Monaghan on Writing, Life & Laughs
Ever wondered what it's like to turn your passion for storytelling into a successful career as an author? Join us as we sit down with bestselling rom-com writer Annabel Monaghan for a heartwarming conversation about creativity, perseverance, and the joy of bringing characters to life. In this week’s episode on Under the Oaks, we explore Annabel Monaghan’s inspiring journey from aspiring writer to bestselling author, diving into the stories behind her beloved novels like Nora Goes Off Script and Summer Romance. She shares how she balances family life with her writing career, her unique creative process, and her favorite places to find inspiration. Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek at her upcoming novel, It's a Love Story. Highlights from our chat: The hilarious story of Annabelle's first book signing event How her sons react to her romance novels (spoiler: one is her secret editor!) Why "fake dating" is her favorite trope to write The unexpected hobby that led to her creating bird videos set to music For aspiring writers and book lovers: Annabel shares valuable insights on: Embracing the writing process, including multiple drafts and revisions The importance of deadlines and accountability Finding your creative flow and ideal writing environment Whether you're a fan of Annabel's books, an aspiring writer, or simply curious about the world of writing books, this episode offers a candid look at the realities of life as a romance novelist. Get ready for laughter and inspiration as we chat about the power of storytelling and the beauty of crafting happily-ever-afters. "I like to feel like I give them the actual thing they need." - Annabel Monaghan on crafting relatable characters Don't miss this chance to get to know the woman behind your favorite rom-com reads. Grab your favorite cozy blanket, pour yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and join us for a delightful conversation Under the Oaks! Follow Annabel here! https://www.instagram.com/annabelmonaghan
--------
32:37
03. Winning Gold in the Motherhood Olympics Nobody Sees
Ever feel like you're juggling a million invisible tasks as a mom? You're not alone. In this episode of Under the Oaks, we're diving into the world of the "Invisible Load Olympics" – that never-ending mental checklist that keeps moms running from dawn to dusk (and sometimes even at 2 AM). Join us as we unpack the challenges of motherhood, from managing family calendars to navigating the minefield of school activities — all while pretending we have it all together. We'll share our own experiences, triumphs, and yes, even our epic fails, in the pursuit of that elusive gold medal in parenting, or at least a shiny participation ribbon. What you'll discover in this episode: The heavy truth about the "mother load" and how it affects us Simple ways to manage the invisible tasks piling up Why giving ourselves and other moms grace is a game-changer How to dodge the comparison trap on social media Tips for lightening the mental load and asking for help (including borrowing a little sanity) Key takeaways: The power of embracing your unique mothering style - cape optional Why letting go of perfectionism is actually freeing and possibly hilarious How to build a supportive village — or at least a sturdy coffee mug collection The unexpected joys hidden within the chaos of motherhood, they do exist We’ll also tackle the guilt that often comes with motherhood and discuss ways to reframe our thinking — because sometimes, a good laugh is the best medicine. Plus, we’ll share some laugh-out-loud moments to remind you why this crazy journey is so worth it. So, whether you’re a Pinterest-perfect mom or more of a “quick fix champion,” this episode is for you. Let’s celebrate crossing the finish line together — even if we’re sprinting, crawling, or just taking a victorious nap along the way. Tune in and join the conversation – because in the Motherhood Olympics, we're all going for gold in our own unique ways. Follow Under the Oak on Instagram here! https://www.instagram.com/undertheoakspodcast/
--------
36:47
02. Arin Jura: Growing to Over 1 Million Followers While Navigating Reel Life and REAL Life
In this episode of Under the Oaks, we sit down with Arin Jura, Amazon find and organization expert with over 1.2 million followers, to uncover the secrets behind her growing community and the realities of life as a content creator. Tune in to hear: The unexpected HGTV appearance that sparked a pivotal career change Why "Family Movie Night" might be the stress-free tradition your family needs Why organization and family-focused content became her winning formula How she navigates differing organization styles within her family Arin's raw and honest account of sharing personal loss with a public audience This conversation goes beyond the perfectly curated Instagram grid, offering a glimpse into the beautiful reality of building a personal brand while prioritizing family. Whether you're an aspiring influencer or simply looking for ways to bring more order to your chaotic life, Arin's insights will inspire you to create systems that help you thrive, not just survive. So, grab your favorite organizational tool (or that junk drawer you've been meaning to tackle), and join us for laughter, honesty, and practical wisdom from someone who's mastered the art of making life look effortlessly organized – even when it's anything but. Follow Arin here: https://www.instagram.com/arinsolange
About Under the Oaks with Amy Romfo & Jenny Harrison
Welcome to Under the Oaks, where we give you a front row seat to everything you’ve ever wanted to know about building a personal brand, growing a business, and weaving your faith into every step of it.
Join your hosts, Amy Romfo, creator of The Coastal Oak on Instagram, and Jenny Harrison, your go-to social media manager, as they sit down each week with some of your favorite creators to dive deep into the messy, beautiful, and sometimes hilarious realities of what it takes to run a personal brand, live with intention, and keep things authentic in an online world that’s anything but.
The duo is pulling back the curtain on all things:
- Building an authentic personal brand,
- Running a business while figuring it out along the way,
- Integrating your faith into all aspects of life,
- Creating an engaged online community, and
- Juggling being real with running a business.
With their roots planted in Charleston, SC, the Under The Oaks podcast is here to provide a happy, warm, and nurturing spot in your week, much like the historic Oak Trees that Charleston is known for.
Whether you're a creator yourself or just here for the behind-the-scenes scoop, we’ve got something for you. So, pull up a chair, grab a coffee and let’s get real Under the Oaks.