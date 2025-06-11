Under the Oaks with Amy Romfo & Jenny Harrison

03. Winning Gold in the Motherhood Olympics Nobody Sees

Ever feel like you're juggling a million invisible tasks as a mom? You're not alone. In this episode of Under the Oaks, we're diving into the world of the "Invisible Load Olympics" – that never-ending mental checklist that keeps moms running from dawn to dusk (and sometimes even at 2 AM). Join us as we unpack the challenges of motherhood, from managing family calendars to navigating the minefield of school activities — all while pretending we have it all together. We'll share our own experiences, triumphs, and yes, even our epic fails, in the pursuit of that elusive gold medal in parenting, or at least a shiny participation ribbon. What you'll discover in this episode: The heavy truth about the "mother load" and how it affects us Simple ways to manage the invisible tasks piling up Why giving ourselves and other moms grace is a game-changer How to dodge the comparison trap on social media Tips for lightening the mental load and asking for help (including borrowing a little sanity) Key takeaways: The power of embracing your unique mothering style - cape optional Why letting go of perfectionism is actually freeing and possibly hilarious How to build a supportive village — or at least a sturdy coffee mug collection The unexpected joys hidden within the chaos of motherhood, they do exist We’ll also tackle the guilt that often comes with motherhood and discuss ways to reframe our thinking — because sometimes, a good laugh is the best medicine. Plus, we’ll share some laugh-out-loud moments to remind you why this crazy journey is so worth it. So, whether you’re a Pinterest-perfect mom or more of a “quick fix champion,” this episode is for you. Let’s celebrate crossing the finish line together — even if we’re sprinting, crawling, or just taking a victorious nap along the way. Tune in and join the conversation – because in the Motherhood Olympics, we're all going for gold in our own unique ways. Follow Under the Oak on Instagram here! https://www.instagram.com/undertheoakspodcast/