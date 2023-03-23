Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Impossible To Say
Kat Wellington and Emily Proctor
Disconnect from your own problems as lifelong best friends, Kat Wellington and Emily Proctor, bravely respond to their listeners' daily dilemmas with sarcastic ... More
Leisure
  • 55 - Ghosting and Gaslighting
    In this episode we give advice to one of our few male listeners, talk about coworker romances, and laugh about a hilarious break up involving manatees. More stories and video content on our Patreon https://patreon.com/impossibletosay Send your stories, advice, and Perfect In Every Ways to [email protected]
    5/4/2023
    1:02:14
  • 54 - Banned From Disney World
    Today we cry, laugh about men with bad manners, and talk about the importance of toilet paper. More stories and video content on our Patreon https://patreon.com/impossibletosay Send your stories, advice, and Perfect In Every Ways to [email protected]
    4/27/2023
    54:13
  • 53 - Start Saying Yes
    We’re back from our break to discuss lots of TV shows, a horrifically cringey sexual encounter, and when you should contact your ex. More stories on our Patreon https://patreon.com/impossibletosay
    4/20/2023
    1:14:11
  • 52 - Changing Our Mindsets
    Today we update everyone on where we are moving, give advice on how to live with men, and talk about how much we love gullible people. More stories on our Patreon https://patreon.com/impossibletosay
    3/30/2023
    1:10:38
  • 51 - We're Starting a Band
    In this week's episode we break down our feelings about Taylor Swift's opening night, tell a scary stalker story, and decide we're going to start smoking cigarettes. More stories on our Patreon https://patreon.com/impossibletosay
    3/23/2023
    1:04:40

Disconnect from your own problems as lifelong best friends, Kat Wellington and Emily Proctor, bravely respond to their listeners' daily dilemmas with sarcastic commentary and bad advice. Email [email protected] to submit your stories to be read anonymously.
