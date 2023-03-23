Disconnect from your own problems as lifelong best friends, Kat Wellington and Emily Proctor, bravely respond to their listeners' daily dilemmas with sarcastic ... More
55 - Ghosting and Gaslighting
In this episode we give advice to one of our few male listeners, talk about coworker romances, and laugh about a hilarious break up involving manatees.
5/4/2023
1:02:14
54 - Banned From Disney World
Today we cry, laugh about men with bad manners, and talk about the importance of toilet paper.
4/27/2023
54:13
53 - Start Saying Yes
We’re back from our break to discuss lots of TV shows, a horrifically cringey sexual encounter, and when you should contact your ex.
4/20/2023
1:14:11
52 - Changing Our Mindsets
Today we update everyone on where we are moving, give advice on how to live with men, and talk about how much we love gullible people.
3/30/2023
1:10:38
51 - We're Starting a Band
In this week's episode we break down our feelings about Taylor Swift's opening night, tell a scary stalker story, and decide we're going to start smoking cigarettes.
Disconnect from your own problems as lifelong best friends, Kat Wellington and Emily Proctor, bravely respond to their listeners' daily dilemmas with sarcastic commentary and bad advice. Email [email protected] to submit your stories to be read anonymously.