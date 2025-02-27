The ‘90s were a pivotal time in California history, and people in prisons are still living with the consequences. That decade, California incarcerated more than 60,000 people, many of them Black men. Some of those people are still living inside California prisons, including a few of our Uncuffed producers. In this episode, Uncuffed goes back in time -- to the early '90s, to talk about life changing moments like the LA Riots, the unforgettable music, and the rage that came out of it all. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.orgFollow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and FacebookTranscripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed
S4, E2 - Catching Up
What happens when you get out of prison after 30 years? There's a lot of celebration, and also a lot of serious catching up to do. And who do you turn to if something goes wrong? Greg gets advice from friends who also recently came home.And inside San Quentin, André Davis talks about going from flunking the first grade decades ago, to finally getting ready to graduate college.
S4, E1 - Day One
Last summer, something monumental happened. One of Uncuffed's founding producers, Greg Eskridge, came home after more than 30 years in prison. In this episode we'll bring you back to that emotional day last summer when he walked out of the San Quentin gates, free at last.
Uncuffed Season 4: Back With New Stories!
KALW's award-winning podcast Uncuffed is back with a brand new season! First episode drops on January 30th.
The doctor said he’d never walk again. He was wrong.
A message from Uncuffed alum Anthony Ivy:After 12 years behind bars, I'm now living life on the outside, navigating this new chapter. Since getting out, I've been hired and mentored by Uncuffed. I'm currently enrolled in KALW's Audio Academy program and an Uncuffed audio engineering class. I'm also working as an associate producer for the DJ Uncuffed Playlist. This program has been life-changing. It's the best thing I did on the inside to prepare myself for life on the outside. That's why I'm encouraging people to support Uncuffed. It's not just a program—it's a bridge to success for people both inside and out. If you want to be part of that change, go to http://www.KALW.org/Uncuffed/donate.As a thank you for our listeners, we're dropping this bonus episode with one of the first stories I did with Uncuffed.
Uncuffed empowers people in California prisons to tell their own stories. The award-winning collaboration between incarcerated student producers and professional journalists shines light on the human experience of people before, during, and after their prison terms. The new Season 4 is hosted by formerly incarcerated producer Greg Eskridge.https://www.WeAreUncuffed.org