The doctor said he’d never walk again. He was wrong.

A message from Uncuffed alum Anthony Ivy:After 12 years behind bars, I'm now living life on the outside, navigating this new chapter. Since getting out, I've been hired and mentored by Uncuffed. I'm currently enrolled in KALW's Audio Academy program and an Uncuffed audio engineering class. I'm also working as an associate producer for the DJ Uncuffed Playlist. This program has been life-changing. It's the best thing I did on the inside to prepare myself for life on the outside. As a thank you for our listeners, we're dropping this bonus episode with one of the first stories I did with Uncuffed.