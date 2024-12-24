Unapologetically You: Be Yourself, It’s Your Superpower

Parenting Pause: What Happens When the Kids Are Gone?

When the kids leave, the house gets quiet, and your role as ‘Mom’ shifts, what’s next? In this episode of Unapologetically You, I’m opening up about the unfiltered reality of becoming an empty nester. From cheering on my youngest during his last football season to the heartbreak of realizing my identity revolved around my kids, this journey has been full of unexpected grief. I’ll share how I made it through the spiral, what I learned in therapy and why it’s okay to embrace the messy, beautiful process of finding yourself again even if, like me, you don't know what that means! If you’re navigating an empty nest or wondering how to prepare, this episode is for you.