Unapologetically You: Be Yourself, It’s Your Superpower

This Christmas Eve, let's take a moment to reflect on the beauty of gratitude. In this episode, I share personal stories of thankfulness and the research behind the power of a gratitude practice. Join me as we embrace the spirit of the season and remind ourselves why being present and grateful is the ultimate gift.
--------
19:00
Parenting Pause: What Happens When the Kids Are Gone?
When the kids leave, the house gets quiet, and your role as
‘Mom’ shifts, what’s next? In this episode of Unapologetically You, I’m opening up about the unfiltered reality of becoming an empty nester.
From cheering on my youngest during his last football season to the heartbreak of realizing my identity revolved around my kids, this journey has been full of unexpected grief.
I’ll share how I made it through the spiral, what I learned
in therapy and why it’s okay to embrace the messy, beautiful process of finding yourself again even if, like me, you don't know what that means!
If you’re navigating an empty nest or wondering
how to prepare, this episode is for you.
--------
31:28
The Art of Showing Up: Do We Really Know How to Listen to Provide Support?
Supporting loved ones through life’s changes during the
holidays can be challenging, especially when you’re unsure of the best way to help. In this episode, we dive into the art of listening—not just hearing, but truly making someone feel seen and heard.
Learn how to avoid the common pitfalls of well-meaning
but misplaced advice, why your presence matters more than your words, and how small acts of thoughtfulness can make a big difference for someone struggling.
Whether it’s grief, divorce, loneliness, or a tough life transition, we’ll explore how to show up with empathy, loyalty, and genuine support this holiday
season.
Tune in to discover practical tips and a fresh
perspective on being there for the people who need you most.
--------
21:18
A Different Kind of Holiday: Finding Peace in the Unexpected
The holidays are supposed to be magical, but what happens
when life throws you curveballs that change everything? Whether you’re grieving a loved one, navigating divorce, adjusting to an empty nest, or any number of life-altering situations, the holidays can feel overwhelming and lonely.
In this episode, I open up about my journey: from
creating Christmas magic for my kids to facing the quiet and bittersweet reality of the holidays as an empty nester.
We’ll talk about embracing what’s different, creating new traditions, and finding peace—even in the unexpected.
If this season feels heavy for you, know you’re not
alone. Let’s explore how to navigate the holidays with honesty, grace, and maybe even a little joy.
--------
41:55
Matters of the Heart: Defibrillators, Richard Gere Dreams, and Dating Disasters
Midlife dating: where the heart stops (literally), fantasies of yacht-level romance keep you going, and dating profiles look more like serial killer résumés.
In this episode, I’m sharing the hilarious, awkward, and downright absurd moments of my dating life—like booth dates with no escape plan, two guys in a row with heart defibrillators, and my dream of finding Richard Gere (or at least his lifestyle).
Whether you’re single, happily partnered, or just here for the laughs, this episode is for anyone who’s ever wondered, “What’s out there?” Spoiler alert: it’s a lot of fish photos, shirtless bathroom pics, and enough cringe to last a lifetime.
Because being unapologetically yourself is your greatest superpower—and it makes for some great stories, too.
About Unapologetically You: Be Yourself, It’s Your Superpower
Welcome to Unapologetically You, the podcast where we tackle life’s messy transitions with humor, heart, and a whole lot of honesty. Whether you’re rediscovering yourself, navigating big changes, or just looking for a laugh, this is your space to embrace who you are—because being yourself is your greatest superpower!