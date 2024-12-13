Designed to Last: Taking it to 11

#22 - Friendships in Marriage

On Designed to Last Podcast this week, Ashley and Dino, of @arrowsandbow, have a busy, but fulfilling week ahead. Ashley is being called by Him to stretch and grow and with an impending speaking engagement acting as both a motivator and vision for the duo, they find themselves really leaning into listening and who and where to ‘pour everything into’. During this season of life and beyond, who do they want to surround themselves with and why? Gear up as they throw themselves into the season, gear up for a break and see where saying ‘yes’ to Him and sharing more on ministry will lead them.