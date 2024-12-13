Designed to Last: Taking it to 11

This week, Dino and Ashley Petrone of @arrowsandbow are answering your submitted questions. They are diving deep into their secret unlocking vulnerability to dream as one, the challenge and gift of raising teens, building and maintaining intimacy together and breaking the 'taboo' topic of sin of sex within christianity and marriage. Sharing their own personal stories, and years of learning, this is one you don't want to miss. The Petrtones have big life changes ahead for 2025, and the duo returns January 10th with updates and a fresh take on the new year!
--------
38:50
#22 - Friendships in Marriage
On Designed to Last Podcast this week, Ashley and Dino, of @arrowsandbow, have a busy, but fulfilling week ahead. Ashley is being called by Him to stretch and grow and with an impending speaking engagement acting as both a motivator and vision for the duo, they find themselves really leaning into listening and who and where to ‘pour everything into’. During this season of life and beyond, who do they want to surround themselves with and why?
Gear up as they throw themselves into the season, gear up for a break and see where saying ‘yes’ to Him and sharing more on ministry will lead them.
--------
25:55
#21 - Showing Thankfulness for Your Spouse
Piggybacking off of last week’s episode, Ashley and Dino continue the conversation of what it means to impress your spouse. They get specific about what they each love that the other does to impress them and give general examples of what that could look like for others. As we head into the holiday season the two touch on being thankful and showing appreciation for your spouse and end the episode with the fateful story of Christmas’ past (their first Christmas as a married couple).
--------
31:48
#20 - Impressing Your Spouse
Kicking off this episode with a hot take, Ashley and Dino of @arrowsandbow are talking about the importance of rest before moving into their intended topic of the episode: impressing your spouse. They discuss the balance of being your own person, while also wanting to impress your spouse and how it's an overall mentality. And they drive home the fact that you shouldn’t be doing it out of fear, obligation, or guilt, but out of love for your spouse.
--------
35:30
#19 - Raising Godly Children | Designed to Last
For this week’s podcast, Ashley and Dino, of @arrowsandbow, are touching on a topic that often comes along with marriage, and that is parenting. What is their parenting style? Would they consider themselves strict parents? How are they raising their four children to protect them, but also equip them for the world? Hint, it involves a LOT of talking. The two explain how they’ve combined aspects of their own upbringings in order to ensure they are raising godly children who are able to self-monitor and self-adjust.
We’re Dino and Ashley Petrone. We’re not professional podcasters, but we have a passion for advocating for marriages. After 18 years of marriage, we’ve seen God move in mighty ways through our lives. We've navigated multiple moves, parenting four children, owning businesses, experiencing a miscarriage, living the influencer life, and even living in a trailer.
We’re excited to take this journey with you on our podcast, "Designed To Last." We’ll be sharing boldly and openly in the hopes of connecting and growing with you. Tune in for new episodes every Friday at 9 a.m. EST. Instagram: @designe